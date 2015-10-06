London
October 6, 2015 By  Irish Post
26/1/2015 The Fine Gael Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan at the passport offices on Molesworth Street, Dublin, announced details of a new Passport Card and accompanying app, through which citizens can apply for a Passport Card, which will become available later in 2015. Photo: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan with the new Passport Card and accompanying app. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND has launched a new ID card that can be used for travel in Europe. 

Yesterday Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan announced that applications for the country’s Passport Card are now being accepted.

“This is an Irish-led and Irish-designed project that combines cutting edge technology and security -features with ground-breaking levels of user-friendliness and flexibility,” he said.

“It represents a very positive story of Irish-led creative thinking and innovation and illustrates that we are very much pioneers in this area.”

26/1/2015 The Fine Gael Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade today at the passport offices on Molesworth Street, Dublin, announced details of a new Passport Card and accompanying app, through which citizens can apply for a Passport Card, which will become available later in 2015. Photo: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
You can now apply for Ireland’s new Passport Card. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Ireland is the first country in the world to introduce a Passport Card. It was created in partnership with Galway security tech firm HID.

 

2. You can travel to the following 31 European Union and European Economic Area countries using the new Passport Card: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

 

3. Over 3,000 applications can be processed per week with an expected wait of 20-25 working days for each one to go through.

 

4. The Passport Card is available only to Irish passport holders over the age of 18. Passport Card details must be exactly as they are on your passport.

 

6. The card is designed to fit into any wallet or purse. 

 

6. The card is valid for a maximum of five years or the remaining validity of your passport. There must be at least 30 days validity on your passport. 

 

7. The cost is €35 (approx £26) plus a credit card transaction fee. Additional delivery costs outside Ireland are approximately €5.

 

8. You can apply online via the DFA website.

 

9. There’s also a free app called Irish Passport Card that allows you to apply for the new card from your smart phone or tablet via the Apple Store, Google Play or the Windows Store.

 

10. While the new card gives travellers an extra identification document for trips within Europe, a traditional passport must be used for all other travel, including the US.

4 comments on “10 things you need to know about Ireland’s new Passport Card”

  1. Feargal Hogan
    October 21, 2015 at 4:39 pm
    Reply

    #11 - but the app doesn't work if you have an underscore _ in your email address #fail

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
  2. Alex M
    September 28, 2016 at 8:01 am
    Reply

    The first country in the world to introduce the passport card? I had my US passport card since 2009. Is it an honest mistake? I certainly want to believe it is, but I would expect the chief editor to do some fact checking before approving an article for publishing.

    Likes(0)Dislikes(2)
  3. mick
    November 28, 2016 at 5:47 pm
    Reply

    Recently travelled to Tenerife. Was refused entry with the passport card
    Very embarrassing. anyone elsehave problems
    Contacted DFA -investigating!!!

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
    • Rory O'Connor
      December 30, 2016 at 5:24 pm
      Reply

      Canary Islands are not part of the EU.

      Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

