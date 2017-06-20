10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use

Gallybander

A gallywhat? This is a homemade slingshot or catapult made from a stick and elastic band from which pebbles or small objects can be launched. It’s a commonly used word in rural Ireland.

…a gallybander is a sort of sling shot, for firing grapes at opera singers — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) 6 July 2013

Press

While your dictionary might say that this means to push something firmly or is a way to describe how you iron your trousers, anyone from Ireland will know that a press is none other than a cupboard.

So next time you’ve got the munchies, ask someone to get you a packet of Tayto from the press.

And on that subject…

Hot press

Say what you see! A hot press is Irish speak for airing cupboard. Will usually be a small enclosed space, with slatted shelving built around your home’s hot water system. Chances are the immersion switch for the hot water tank is hiding in here too.

Just make sure you don’t leave it on!

Just heard the best conversation ever irish guy on the phone talking about how its great to have hot water without an immersion #irishabroad — Sinéad (@neadsk) 28 May 2017

Gosoon

An Irish word for a boy or a lad. For example – who’s that good looking gosoon there?

Gallivanting

Ok so technically not an Irish word per say, but we have embraced the concept since its early 19th century origins.

If you’re gallivanting, chances are you’re having a fine time – galloping around the place in search of fun and entertainment.

Shellakybooky

A Co. Waterford word for snail.

Anyone who thinks that shellakybooky / pookie is not a name for snails can take it up with @dailyedge and my mammy https://t.co/PIwCq3T7Yq pic.twitter.com/M9ynMNJS6s — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) 26 September 2016

Haboo

When it’s time to go haboo, it’s time for bed. Another way of saying sleep.

Gurrier

Irish slang for a troublemaker or bad-mannered person or general rascal. Take our word for it, gurriers are generally up to no good.

Gaff

An Irish word for house. If you’ve a free gaff, you’re usually home alone and ready to party!

Zapper

A popular word in Ireland used to describe the TV remote control. She who controls the zapper is queen of the house…or should that be gaff?

