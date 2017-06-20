London
23°
scattered clouds
humidity: 61%
wind: 3m/s SW
H 23 • L 21
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Steeltech Sheds Banner – June
Home  |  Life & Style  |  10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use

10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use

June 20, 2017 By  Irish Post

Gallybander

A gallywhat? This is a homemade slingshot or catapult made from a stick and elastic band from which pebbles or small objects can be launched. It’s a commonly used word in rural Ireland.

Press

While your dictionary might say that this means to push something firmly or is a way to describe how you iron your trousers, anyone from Ireland will know that a press is none other than a cupboard.

So next time you’ve got the munchies, ask someone to get you a packet of Tayto from the press.

And on that subject…

Hot press

Say what you see! A hot press is Irish speak for airing cupboard. Will usually be a small enclosed space, with slatted shelving built around your home’s hot water system. Chances are the immersion switch for the hot water tank is hiding in here too.

Just make sure you don’t leave it on!

Actor Ryan Gosling (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Gosoon

An Irish word for a boy or a lad. For example – who’s that good looking gosoon there?

Gallivanting

Ok so technically not an Irish word per say, but we have embraced the concept since its early 19th century origins.

If you’re gallivanting, chances are you’re having a fine time – galloping around the place in search of fun and entertainment.

Shellakybooky

A Co. Waterford word for snail.

Haboo

When it’s time to go haboo, it’s time for bed. Another way of saying sleep.

Gurrier

Irish slang for a troublemaker or bad-mannered person or general rascal. Take our word for it, gurriers are generally up to no good.

Gaff

An Irish word for house. If you’ve a free gaff, you’re usually home alone and ready to party!

Zapper

A popular word in Ireland used to describe the TV remote control. She who controls the zapper is queen of the house…or should that be gaff?

Share your favourite Irish words with us in the comments section below.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
I hear You and Rejoice

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
How two Irish students stole a priceless masterpiece from London’s Tate Gallery – and got away with it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post