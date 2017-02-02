10 of the most wished for properties in Ireland on Airbnb right now

Ireland has some incredible properties on offer (Pictures: Airbnb)

FROM thatched cottages on the Wild Atlantic Way to converted stable yards in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, the top 10 of Ireland’s property wish list have been revealed.

Wish Lists is a feature by Airbnb that lets travellers save and share their favourite Airbnb listings with family-friendly amenities, both internationally and in Ireland.

Following an analysis of thousands of wish lists by Irish users, Airbnb revealed its 10 most popular family-friendly homes in Ireland, as well as a trend amongst Irish families to “staycation” this year and holiday at home, and “plugging out” from technology, choosing instead properties nestled in stunning natural locations with roaring home fires and some are even without TV and internet.

Spread across Cork, Wexford, Sligo, Kilkenny and Dublin, included on the wish list is a Modern Eco House, an 18th Century Thatched Mill Cottage, a 200 year old estate house and a specially designed assemblage of historic farm buildings and contemporary structures.

Speaking about the Irish Wish List, James McClure, General Manager of Northern Europe for Airbnb, said: “Airbnb offers family holidays that can transform and enrich kids’ lives and we encourage families to expand their horizons, even if that’s simply by ‘Wishlisting’ their favourite travel fantasies.

“From thatched cottages to eco houses, it’s evident that Irish families are attracted to unique architectural design and immersive natural environments to unlock a magical experience for every family holiday.

“With different homes that suit different personalities such as food lovers, beach lovers and adventure seekers, we’re confident that Airbnb can provide accommodation to suit tastes for all the family.”

With that in mind, here are the 10 most wished-for Irish properties to stay in on Airbnb…

This four bed property is perfect for anyone seeking an escape with easy access to the city. With a sauna, a swimming pool and an entertainment room guests can have the idyllic private city escape most can only dream of.

This snug thatched cottage located on the Dingle Peninsula is perfect for a romantic breakaway for nature lovers, but with four beds and three baths, could also be for a quiet family break.

Situated on the Ring of Kerry and within minutes of two beaches and horse riding facilities nearby, guests at this traditional cottage will be sure to enjoy the best Kerry has to offer.

This cosy cottage perches in Baltimore Co Cork and, with four beds and three bathrooms, is an ideal getaway for families and friends.

Predating the Irish famine, the one metre thick walls ensure a stay at this property is both quiet and private.

With its seat by the cliffs, and little light intrusion, this setting is also perfect for whale watching and star gazing.

Also a pre-Famine cottage, this thatched retreat in Galway is bound to make for a snug romantic getaway for two.

With an open fire and original features, this one bed cottage a short distance from Galway City neglects internet and television for the ideal break from the world.

Guests at this cottage can also enjoy a golf course less than a mile away and horse riding stables across the road.

An Bothar Buí is a modern cottage on the Beara Peninsula overlooking Kenmore Bay, with four bedrooms and plenty of character.

Not only can guests enjoy 12 acres of indigenous woodland with this property and a private shoreline, the host’s husband can also take guests on boat trips around the peninsula, as well as offer fresh seafood as he fishes shrimps and has a mussel farm.

If you love sea views ahead of you while nestled in the countryside, then this refurbished 100 year old cottage in Co Cork is for you.

Settled in Ahakista on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in west Cork, this location is ideal for those who wish to take in the rugged Atlantic coastline.

This characterful country stone cottage with a wooden balcony is recommended for a couple, a small family or close friends who want to get away from it all and embrace nature.

Settled in an area of great natural beauty and unique archaeological heritage, this thatched cottage in Co Kilkenny is everything a traditional cottage has to offer with a modern twist.

The cottage includes two bedrooms, bathroom with waterfall shower, a large cosy living room with original open fireplace and wood burning stove, with a modern kitchen.

Just 15 minutes drive to Kilkenny city, this property is perfect for anyone wishing to attend many of the city’s famed festivals; Rhythm and Roots Weekend, the Cats Laughs Festival, as well as Thomastown Traditional Irish Music weekend and Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Sleeping up to 18 people, this barn is a long vernacular stone building nestled in a quiet valley near the Wicklow border above a young deciduous wood with a huge interior space and a large open fireplace, with a 20 minute drive to some of the east coast’s best beaches.

The sprawling farmhouse and adjacent buildings offer enough space for a big family get together or a yoga retreat.

While guests are treated to spectacular views, they also enjoy wild raspberries and blackberries in the right season and a visiting bat who swoops in from time to time.

Set in the beautiful Connemara countryside overlooking Lough Corrib and the Connemara mountains, this modern eco-house has all the contemporary features you could want in a rural retreat.

With a wood burning fire, underfloor heating, and full height windows, this two bedroom house is the perfect family getaway for anyone looking to take time out and embrace the Western Way Walking trail and the Derroura Mountain biking route.

At the top of Ireland’s staycation wish list is this beautiful 200 year old boutique country townhouse, Atlantic View.

Sitting proud in Easkey, Co Sligo this stunning period seven bedroom home has 10 acres of land, access to one of the best surf spots in the country, as well as a pool room, private bar and a huge open fire.

Atlantic View is the perfect break for those wishing for a surfing holiday with a little bit of glamour.

