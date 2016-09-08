Little Kate McCormack’s reaction to the truth about where her mum gets her clothes from is classic

THE youngest member of the family is often the receiver of hand-me-down clothing.

This came as a surprise to one little Cork girl, as her mother revealed the truth about the ‘exclusive boutique’ she got her clothes from, called L’Attic.

Claire McCormack broke the news to her youngest daughter, Kate, aged six, that the boutique she thought she was getting her clothes from was not in Cork’s fashionable East Village.

Instead, to the young girl’s horror, her mother says the clothes are from the attic, and were once belonged to her older sisters Carol and Chloe.

“The attic,” Kate says aghast, “Is that in Irish?”

After being reassured that no it wasn’t actually in Irish, they were just hand-me-downs, the young girl huffs a big sigh, falls back into her seat and says, “Thanks so much mum.”

Watch Kate’s hilarious reaction here…

Kate finds out the secret of L’attic󾌡󾌡󾌡󾌡third girl .. A life of hand me downs 󾍚🏼󾍚🏼󾍚🏼 Posted by Claire McCormack on Thursday, 25 August 2016