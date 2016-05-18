49 words Irish people use to say the word drunk

THEY say Eskimos have 100 words for snow, but the Irish have almost as many ways to say drunk.
Here, in alphabetical order are few of our, and our reader’s favourites:
- Balloobas
- Bladdered
- Blocked
- Blotto
- Bollocked
- Bolloxed
- Boogalooed
- Buckled
- Blocked
- Cock eyed
- Demented
- Flaming
- Flutered
- F***ed
- Full
- Gee-eyed
- Goosed
- Half cut
- Hammered
- Jarred
- Lamped
- Langers
- Legless
- Loaded
- Magooed
- Mangled
- Merry
- Mouldy
- Off his face
- Off his trolley
- Ossified
- Paralytic
- Pickled
- Pissed
- Poleaxed
- Polluted
- Rubbered
- Scuttered
- Sideways
- Sloppy
- Smashed
- Sozzled
- Spangled
- Spannered
- Steaming
- Stocious
- Tipsy
- Twisted
- Wrote off
Have we forgotten one? Tell us Facebook, Twitter or in the comments below…
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
shineyDecember 7, 2016 at 8:54 pm
Ratarsed
LindaJune 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm
Wrecked