Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
49 words Irish people use to say the word drunk

May 18, 2016 By  Katy Harrington

Four pretty girl celebrating something outdoors - Women opening and sprinkling a white wine bottle - Group of friends having fun, frontal flash added to give realism to the photo

THEY say Eskimos have 100 words for snow, but the Irish have almost as many ways to say drunk. 

Here, in alphabetical order are few of our, and our reader’s favourites:

  • Balloobas
  • Bladdered
  • Blocked
  • Blotto
  • Bollocked
  • Bolloxed
  • Boogalooed
  • Buckled
  • Cock eyed
  • Cock eyed
  • Demented
  • Flaming
  • Flutered
  • F***ed
  • Full
  • Gee-eyed
  • Goosed
  • Half cut
  • Hammered
  • Jarred
  • Lamped
  • Langers
  • Legless
  • Loaded
  • Magooed
  • Mangled
  • Merry
  • Mouldy
  • Off his face
  • Off his trolley
  • Ossified
  • Paralytic
  • Pickled
  • Pissed
  • Poleaxed
  • Polluted
  • Rubbered
  • Scuttered
  • Sideways
  • Sloppy
  • Smashed
  • Sozzled
  • Spangled
  • Spannered
  • Steaming
  • Stocious
  • Tipsy
  • Twisted
  • Wrote off

Have we forgotten one? Tell us Facebook, Twitter or in the comments below…

 

I hear You and Rejoice

Katy Harrington
ABOUT 

Katy Harrington is Digital and Features Editor at The Irish Post. Follow her on Twitter @tweetkatyh

2 comments on “49 words Irish people use to say the word drunk”

  1. shiney
    December 7, 2016 at 8:54 pm
    Reply

    Ratarsed

  2. Linda
    June 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm
    Reply

    Wrecked

