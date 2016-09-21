Two brothers arrested for the murder of Irish musical director John Donnelly in Turkey

TWO brothers have been arrested in Turkey for the murder of Irish musical director John Donnelly.

The pair, named as Mehmet Irma and Sinan Irmak, according to local media site, Hurriyet, have been charged with the Dublin man’s murder on June 3 this year.

The Irish Post reported at the time that John Donnelly, 64, was found dead in his rented holiday apartment, where he had been staying while enjoying a break in the popular tourist destination of Bodrum for nearly three weeks.

Two men had been seen on CCTV leaving Mr Donnelly’s accommodation.

Residents in the apartment complex became alarmed when they found a bloodied knife and called police.

Mr Donnelly’s body was found a short time later with stab wounds to his neck and head.

Mr Donnelly was a popular amateur music director and was involved with organisations including The Association of Irish Musical Societies and the Wexford Light Opera Society.

Police in Bodrum surveyed over 80 CCTV cameras in the resort and 726 workplace cameras in the course of their investigation.

No court date has been set as yet.