Clodagh McKenna recipe: Fresh Crab Toasts with Spiced Yoghurt

December 23, 2016 By  Clodagh McKenna
Fresh Crab Toasts with Spiced Yoghurt

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted

For the crab

220g fresh cooked crabmeat

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus more for serving

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

For the spiced yoghurt

100ml plain yoghurt

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Mix together the crabmeat, sliced scallions, chopped fresh dill, lemon juice and zest in a bowl. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Stir together the yogurt and crushed dried red pepper flakes in a small bowl and season with sea salt.

Slice the sourdough toasts into quarters, spoon the crabmeat mixture on the toasts and drizzle the spiced yogurt on top. Sprinkle the remaining fresh dill on top.

This is one of eight recipes created by Irish chef Clodagh McKenna in association with Ireland’s National Dairy Council. For more details on the other recipes, click here.

For more on Clodagh McKenna, click here.

Irish Post
