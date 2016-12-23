Clodagh McKenna recipe: Fresh Crab Toasts with Spiced Yoghurt

Fresh Crab Toasts with Spiced Yoghurt
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 slices sourdough bread, toasted
For the crab
220g fresh cooked crabmeat
2 scallions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus more for serving
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
For the spiced yoghurt
100ml plain yoghurt
½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Mix together the crabmeat, sliced scallions, chopped fresh dill, lemon juice and zest in a bowl. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Stir together the yogurt and crushed dried red pepper flakes in a small bowl and season with sea salt.
Slice the sourdough toasts into quarters, spoon the crabmeat mixture on the toasts and drizzle the spiced yogurt on top. Sprinkle the remaining fresh dill on top.
