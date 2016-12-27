London
Clodagh McKenna recipe: Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding

Clodagh McKenna recipe: Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding

December 27, 2016 By  Irish Post
Clodagh McKenna's Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding
Clodagh McKenna’s Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding
Irish chef Clodagh McKenna
Irish chef Clodagh McKenna

Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding

Serves 6

Ingredients

10g butter

80g pudding rice (short grain)

55g caster sugar

100g sultanas

3 star anise

1 tsp grated nutmeg

800ml milk

Zest and juice of 1 orange

3 satsumas, peeled and segmented

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/Gas Mark 3.

Grease a 2 pint pie dish with 10g of butter.

Place the rice, sugar, sultanas and nutmeg into the pie dish and mix well.

Pour the milk, orange juice and orange zest over the rice, and mix well. Place the rice pudding dish into the pre-heated oven and allow to bake for an hour and a half – stirring a couple of times. A film will form on the top of the pudding while cooking.

Once cooked, scrape back the film. Remove the star anise, wash and dry them, then cut in half and use for decorating your puddings.

Fill 6 glasses 1/3 of the way with the rice pudding and top with satsuma segments, repeat the layers until you fill each glass. Alternatively you can do this in a large dessert bowl. Serve at room temperature.

This is one of eight recipes created by Irish chef Clodagh McKenna in association with Ireland’s National Dairy Council. For more details on the other recipes, click here.

For more on Clodagh McKenna, click here.

laoise-potatoes-f

