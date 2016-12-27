Clodagh McKenna recipe: Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding

Star Anise Orange Rice Pudding
Serves 6
Ingredients
10g butter
80g pudding rice (short grain)
55g caster sugar
100g sultanas
3 star anise
1 tsp grated nutmeg
800ml milk
Zest and juice of 1 orange
3 satsumas, peeled and segmented
Method
Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/Gas Mark 3.
Grease a 2 pint pie dish with 10g of butter.
Place the rice, sugar, sultanas and nutmeg into the pie dish and mix well.
Pour the milk, orange juice and orange zest over the rice, and mix well. Place the rice pudding dish into the pre-heated oven and allow to bake for an hour and a half – stirring a couple of times. A film will form on the top of the pudding while cooking.
Once cooked, scrape back the film. Remove the star anise, wash and dry them, then cut in half and use for decorating your puddings.
Fill 6 glasses 1/3 of the way with the rice pudding and top with satsuma segments, repeat the layers until you fill each glass. Alternatively you can do this in a large dessert bowl. Serve at room temperature.
