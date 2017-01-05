Funeral of former Lighthouse Club President Kevin McNicholas to take place in Buckinghamshire

IRISH construction chief Kevin McNicholas has died following a battle with cancer.
The former CEO and Chairman of utility contractors McNicholas and President of the Lighthouse Club construction charity died peacefully on December 30.
His funeral will take place in Buckinghamshire tomorrow.
“Kevin died peacefully in hospital following a determined battle against cancer, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” a statement from McNicholas said.
“Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family at this awful time.”
Mr McNicholas is the brother of Colin McNicholas, icap charity Chairman and McNicholas Non-Executive Director.
Mr McNicholas’ funeral will be held at 11am tomorrow, January 6 at St Aidan’s RC Church, Finch Lane, Little Chalfont, HP7 9NE.
A wake at the De Vere Latimer Estate, Latimer, Chesham HP5 1UG will follow.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made in Kevin’s memory to Cancer Research, or the Lighthouse Club, the construction charity where Kevin was president for many years.
Cancer Research donations can be sent with a form to Freepost RRAL-TRSC-TTEL, Cancer Research UK, Halifax Road, Melksham SN12 6YY
Donations to The Lighthouse Club c/o National Office, 1st Floor, 11 Northgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3BX or click here for more information.
