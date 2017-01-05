London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  News  |  Funeral of former Lighthouse Club President Kevin McNicholas to take place in Buckinghamshire

Funeral of former Lighthouse Club President Kevin McNicholas to take place in Buckinghamshire

January 5, 2017 By  Irish Post
kevin-mcnicholas1-n
Kevin McNicholas died following a battle with cancer

IRISH construction chief Kevin McNicholas has died following a battle with cancer.

The former CEO and Chairman of utility contractors McNicholas and President of the Lighthouse Club construction charity died peacefully on December 30. 

His funeral will take place in Buckinghamshire tomorrow.

“Kevin died peacefully in hospital following a determined battle against cancer, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” a statement from McNicholas said.

“Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family at this awful time.”

Mr McNicholas is the brother of Colin McNicholas, icap charity Chairman and McNicholas Non-Executive Director.

Mr McNicholas’ funeral will be held at 11am tomorrow, January 6 at St Aidan’s RC Church, Finch Lane, Little Chalfont, HP7 9NE. 

A wake at the De Vere Latimer Estate, Latimer, Chesham HP5 1UG will follow.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made in Kevin’s memory to Cancer Research, or the Lighthouse Club, the construction charity where Kevin was president for many years.

Cancer Research donations can be sent with a form to Freepost RRAL-TRSC-TTEL, Cancer Research UK, Halifax Road, Melksham SN12 6YY

Donations to The Lighthouse Club c/o National Office, 1st Floor, 11 Northgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3BX or click here for more information.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Pauric Kerrigan MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

(Source: DoneDeal)

Recommended for you:
‘Best not to wear religious iconography around it’ – advert for mysterious evil book goes viral in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post