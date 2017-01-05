London
British TV critic likens Mrs Brown's Boys viewers to Brexit voters in scathing festive special review

January 5, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 23/12/2016 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special 2016 - TX: 01/01/2017 - Episode: Mrs Brown's Boys New Year Special 2016 (No. 2 - New Year) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Agnes Brown (BRENDAN O'CARROLL), Betty Brown (AMANDA WOODS) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles
A British TV critic has likened Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers to Brexit viewers in a scathing festive special review. (Picture: Alan Peebles)

A BRITISH newspaper television critic has likened Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers to Brexit voters in a scathing festive special review. 

Evan Ferguson thrashed the festive special of the popular BBC series for the Observer‘s ‘The Week in TV’ earlier this week. 

Mrs Brown’s Boys is written and played by Irish comic Brendan O’Carroll with his family as the supporting cast.

The family comedy’s festive specials were spread across both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

In his review, Ferguson refers to the BAFTA award-winning series, which he says he decided not to “lazily write off,” as “twee”, “unfunny” and “excrescence.”

“I decided not to lazily write off Mrs Brown’s Boys,” he wrote, “It remains absurdly successful, despite critics having generally trashed Brendan O’Carroll’s creation as demeaning, cheap, grotesque, simplistic to the point of catalepsy, savagely lacking in wit.”

“So I watched it, and was surprised.

“It’s all of these insults, yes, but the immersive experience is actually, shockingly, worse than expected.

“Sentimental to retching-point, homophobic, itch-lousy with single entendres, somehow managing to be both twee and vulgar, achingly unfunny, it made The Vicar of Dibley look like Father Ted.

“I suspect those of us in our high ivory metropolitan-elite towers (translation: humans who paid even nugatory attention to at least one class in school) missed a trick in 2016: the popularity of this shameless excrescence (I can now write it off after due diligence), which was voted by Radio Times readers the best sitcom of the 21st century, should have given a huge clue to the Brexit vote.”

What do you think of the review of Mrs Brown’s Boys? Let us know in the comments below… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
