Terence O’Reilly sentenced to 26 years for decades worth of shocking sexual abuse against young girls

January 17, 2017 By  John Walters
A PENSIONER in West Yorkshire has been jailed for historic sexual abuse against children that took place over a 40-year period.

Terence O’Reilly was handed a 26-year sentence yesterday in Leeds Crown Court for a total of 17 sexual offences including six charges of child rape.

The shocking abuse took place over four decades during the course of the late 1960s to the late 1990s in Wakefield.

O’Reilly pleaded guilty to three indecency offences, two indecent assaults, six charges of child rape and three other sexual offences against a girl in South Elmsall.

He also plead guilty to three sexual offences against another young girl in the South Kirkby area and was found guilty of all sexual offences.

He was charged with 17 sexual offences in total.

West Yorkshire police only started investigating the decades worth of abuse two years ago at the start of 2015 after one of the victims came forward after years of abuse at the hands of O’Reilly.

Detective Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of Wakefield District CID welcomed the significant sentence for O’Reilly’s shocking offences and praised the bravery of the victims.

“We welcome the very significant sentence given to O’Reilly for what were absolutely shocking crimes perpetrated against innocent young girls who were in no position to defend themselves or resist, ” she said.

“He displayed utter wickedness in his actions and the fact that he received such a significant sentence despite his age and guilty plea reflects just how abhorrent his behaviour has been.

“The courage his victims have shown in coming forward and assisting our investigation must clearly be commended.

“I hope seeing O’Reilly receive a sentence which will most likely see him spend the rest of his life behind bars will bring them at least some sense of closure in seeing justice done.”

DI Rolfe added: “I can promise all victims of sexual offences that they will be treated with the utmost sympathy and discretion and that all reports of sexual assault will be fully investigated.”

