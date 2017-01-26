London
Irish teenager scores stunning long-range wonder goal for Huddersfield

January 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan

Huddersfield Town's Limerick teenager Sam Warde [Picture: Huddersfield Town]
Huddersfield Town’s Limerick teenager Sam Warde (Picture: Huddersfield Town)
LIMERICK wonderkid Sam Warde’s 25-yard screamer was the difference for Huddersfield Town U23s in their Premier League Cup game against West Brom.

The 18-year-old sealed his second goal of the season in style at the beginning of the second half.

Baggies ‘keeper Jack Rose was unable to get anywhere near Warde’s rocket of a shot as it sailed into the top right corner of the West Brom goal.

Warde has been with Huddersfield since 2014 after signing from his local junior side Mungret Regional as a 16-year-old.

The Terriers midefielder made his debut for Republic of Ireland U18s last March.

The young Irish footballer takes aim at goal
The young Irish footballer takes aim at goal, see it in action below

He is described by the club as a technically gifted athlete with good awareness and an impressive range of passing.

Republic of Ireland are currently blessed with a number of promising young talents despite last year’s European Championships being the second competition in a row where Ireland have had the oldest squad.

Talents such as Olamide Shodipo and Ryan Manning at QPR, Liam Kelly at Reading and Warde himself are cause for optimism for fans of the boys in green.

Huddersfield Town TV caught the action on camera – skip to 1:30 to check out Sam Warde’s wonder goal…

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

