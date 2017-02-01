Scottish man could face jail after calling Irish police woman ‘dirty Irish b*****rd’

A MAN in Scotland could face jail after he admitted racially abusing a female Irish police officer on New Year’s Eve.

Michael Fleming, 32, from Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, was said to have been shouting and swearing at another woman at a property in Saltcoats, Ayrshire at around 11pm on Hogmanay.

The woman asked him to leave and ushered him to the door.

Fleming, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, then pushed the woman, causing her to strike her arm on the ground.

Police were called after Fleming proceeded to bang and kick doors and windows in the area.

Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard that officers arrived to find Fleming sitting in a vehicle with the engine running.

They noticed that Fleming had cuts on his wrists and was bleeding, whilst shouting that he had AIDS.

Fleming was asked to step out of the vehicle and carry out a roadside breathalyser test when he mimicked the Irish accent of the constable and said: “F**k off you dirty Irish b*****d”.

Officers arrested Fleming and took him to the police officer, where he again refused to take a breathalyser test.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital because of the injuries to his hand and proceeded to act in a threatening and abusive manner at Accident and Emergency.

Fleming pleaded guilty to six charges, as follows:

Behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner towards a woman and others and uttering abusive remarks and repeatedly striking doors and windows at an address in Saltcoats. Assault by pushing a woman causing her to fall to the ground to her injury. Failure to comply with a prelim breath test. Acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an abusive manner, making abusive remarks and uttering threats at Accident and Emergency at Crosshouse Hospital. Acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a Police Constable, that he repeatedly mimicked his accent, swear and uttered a racist remark. Failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He will be banned from driving after his refusal to submit to breath tests.

Presiding Sheriff Alistair Watson said: “With your record I don’t need to get reports, I could send you to prison today. I can’t guarantee you won’t go but I’m willing to keep an open mind.

“You’re long enough in the tooth to know that it is going to be a fine run thing whether your punishment is prison or community based.”

Sentencing will take place next month where the period of his disqualification from driving will also be set.

He has been bailed.