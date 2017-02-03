London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Comhaltas Banner – January
Home  |  News  |  Twitter backlash as House speaker Paul Ryan expresses pride in Irish roots in wake of Trump ban

Twitter backlash as House speaker Paul Ryan expresses pride in Irish roots in wake of Trump ban

February 3, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions during his weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. Ryan spoke on a range of issues including pending legislaton on Zika funding. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Speaker Paul Ryan has come under fire for tweeting about his ‘pride’ in his Irish roots (Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SPEAKER of the US House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, has come under fire for tweeting his ‘pride’ in his Irish roots.

The Republican House speaker tweeted of his ancestry while meeting with Department of Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan in Washington earlier this week.

“I take great pride in my Irish roots,” Speaker Ryan said, “so it was a pleasure to have Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs visit my office yesterday.”

Speaker Ryan is from Wisconsin but his paternal great-great-grandfather was born in Ireland before emigrating the America.

Ryan came under fire from both Irish and Irish Americans for celebrating his immigrant roots while supporting President Trump’s ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Last week, Trump signed an Executive Order banning immigration to the US from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen for 90 days.

“Embarrassed you have any Irish roots!” tweeted one user. “Your Government’s actions and treatment of the vulnerable and marginalised is shameful.”

“I’m an economic migrant and ashamed of you,” said another, “your family fled, yet you shun those in need now.”

Read some of the tweets to Speaker Ryan below…

 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Commercial Recruitment

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

aer lingus plane-f

Recommended for you:
Aer Lingus to roll out high speed in-flight WiFi across European short haul flights from 2017

3 comments on “Twitter backlash as House speaker Paul Ryan expresses pride in Irish roots in wake of Trump ban”

  1. Boston, USA
    February 4, 2017 at 1:42 pm
    Reply

    No comments from the "outraged" on the victims of xenophobic haters and zealots in recent years in Orlando, FL the Boston Marathon, San Bernadino, CA, NYC, Paris , Nice or Brussels. Interesting as to how the "outraged" defend haters and slander any one who opposes them or wants to prevent them from entering their country. No comments from the "outraged" on the genocide of Christians in the Middle East in the past 6 years. Perhaps some of the "outraged" should immigrate to Tehran, Saudi Arabia or Somalia instead of NYC, Boston ,Chicago, San Francisco etc. Then they'd see hate, intolerance and xenophobia practiced as a matter of routine. Perhaps the Americans should say to the Irish Government what the Irish Government used to say to Americans concerned about human rights in N. Ireland in the 19 80's, you are "mis-informed".

    Likes(2)Dislikes(1)
  2. Irish Cornaire
    February 4, 2017 at 10:45 pm
    Reply

    As a Irish American woman ye are an embarrassment to American Irish communities and across the pond,ye own kin came here as mine did to get away from the British rule and yet ye support ye orange Man Baby banning non-americans,ye should be ashamed of yeself Ryan! >:(

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post