THERE are certain rules in Ireland that you won’t find listed in any tourist guide.

The Irish have many unwritten rules, and most of them can be a bit difficult to get your head round if you didn’t grow up on the Emerald Isle.

From greeting strangers to the perfect pub etiquette, there are certain instincts common to all of us that we just take for granted.

Here are 12 unwritten rules to being Irish, courtesy of Ireland’s reddit users…

1. Complain about everything but God help you if you actually try to rock the boat…

There’s a fine line between a whinge and a whine. Don’t overstep that line.

2. Saying “bye” 23 times before hanging up the phone…

It’s this simple: You’re not Irish if you don’t spend at least half your time on the phone saying ‘bye’.

3. If you’re offered tea, never say yes the first time…

It’s rude to say yes, even if you want one! What you’re supposed to do is say no, then they offer again and you say “ah gwan then, just the one”.

4. Nod to people you walk past and/or mutter something about it being a nice day…

Being friendly might be frowned upon elsewhere but when in Ireland, do as the Irish do!

5. If you spot a garda speed trap or van, flash the high beams for oncoming traffic…

They said it, not us…

6. Have your “this eejit eyes” ready…

If there’s an awkward moment in a public place or a near miss on the road, exchange the “yeah I saw it too” eyes and shrug with other people around you.

7. Constantly refer to anyone successful as getting notions about themselves…

Bono may have sold tens of millions of albums and be well on his way to being a billionaire but the man wears sunglasses indoors – notions!

8. Say thanks to the bus driver when you get off…

It would be rude not to.

9. Never make yourself a cup of tea at home without also asking everyone else if they want some…

Sharing is certainly caring in an Irish household.

10. Buy your round, you scabby f***er…

Nothing will attract the scorn of your fellow pub-goers more than someone who buys their own pints. Don’t be that person.

11. Don’t take a compliment without denigrating yourself…

Careful now…. Sounding a bit full of yerself there.

12. There’s no such thing as “just the one”…

Maturity in Ireland is defined as going for “just the one” and not having more than three.