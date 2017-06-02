12-year-old Irish singer goes viral after captivating shoppers on Dublin’s Grafton Street

A 12-year-old Irish girl’s performance of Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers has become a Facebook hit with over 600,000 views.
Allie Sherlock, from Co. Cork, has been making waves in Dublin with her busking performances.
Her singing of Ed Sheeran’s latest hit drew a crowd on Grafton Street – and hundreds of thousands on Facebook too.
“One from the weekend in Dublin….thank you to everyone who stop to listen,” Allie wrote with the post. “It makes it so much nicer for me.”
Allie has received plenty of compliments for her performance, with one person commenting: “You have given me goosebumps.”
Another wrote: “Raw talent. Amazing!”
Check out her brilliant performance below…
