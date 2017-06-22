London
International manhunt launched for Irishman who may have fled to Ireland after stabbing in Britain

June 22, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
William Toohey may have fled to Ireland. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

BRITISH police have launched an international manhunt for a man convicted for his part in a knife attack in Devon.

William Toohey was one of five men convicted in Exeter Crown Court of the stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Exeter on April 6, 2016.

The victim of the attack was left badly injured with 15 stab wounds.

Toohey, also 19, has not been seen since he was granted bail the weekend before his trial was due to begin earlier this month.

He denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but was found guilty in his absence.

The other four men who took part in the knife attack pleaded guilty to the same charge.

They are Matthew Henney, aged 20, of Eaglehall Road, Liverpool; Liam O’Brien, aged 21, of Overbury Street, Liverpool; Callum Cheetham, aged 21, of East Prescott Road, Liverpool; and Bartholemew Wrighton, aged 21, of Trafalgar Close, Plymouth.

Toohey, with an address in Tara Park, Oil Street, Liverpool, was born in Ireland and police believe he may have fled there.

The sentencing of the five men will take place at Exeter Crown Court on June 29.

