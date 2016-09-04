London
September 4, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 4/9/2016 Kilkenny vs Tipperary The Tipperary team celebrate Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
The Tipperary team celebrate [©INPHO/James Crombie]
TIPPERARY secured their 27th All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title on Sunday with a comprehensive win over reigning champions Kilkenny.

The pulsating Croke Park encounter was neck and neck throughout the first-half, with the sides drawing level on 10 occasions, but the Premier County went into the break two points up.

Michael Ryan’s men upped the ante after the re-start and outscored their opponents 2-15 to 2-8 in the second-half, earning them a comfortable nine-point victory on a final score of 2-29 to Kilkenny’s 2-20.

Sharp-shooter Seamus Callanan put in an almighty performance, racking up 13 points, while two fantastic goals came courtesy of John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and John McGrath.

Tipp had lost their previous seven Championship meetings with Brian Cody’s men, who were bidding for three All-Irelands in a row, but Ryan outsmarted the legendary Kilkenny boss on the biggest stage in his first season in charge.

Tipperary v Kilkenny
The teams parade before the game ©INPHO/James Crombie
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary's John McGrath celebrates scoring his goal ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary F
Tipperary's Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher celebrate at the end of the game ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Tipperary F
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary fans cheer on their team ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary's John McGrath celebrates scoring his sides second goal ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Tipperary v Kilkenny
inpho_01101923
Donagh Maher and Aidan McCormack of Tipp celebrate at the final whistle ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
inpho_01101923
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan celebrates with Padraic Maher after the game ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
John McGrath, Seamus Callanan and Jason Forde of Tipperary celebrate at the final whistle ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Kilkenny players and management at the end of the game ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary's Brendan Maher lifts The Liam McCarthy Cup ©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Brendan Maher lifts the trophy ©INPHO/James Crombie
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Tipperary's Brendan Maher celebrates with the Liam McCarthy Cup ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tipperary v Kilkenny
Cead concert at the London Irish Centre, 25th June 2016

Recommended for you:
