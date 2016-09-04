TIPPERARY secured their 27th All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title on Sunday with a comprehensive win over reigning champions Kilkenny.
The pulsating Croke Park encounter was neck and neck throughout the first-half, with the sides drawing level on 10 occasions, but the Premier County went into the break two points up.
Michael Ryan’s men upped the ante after the re-start and outscored their opponents 2-15 to 2-8 in the second-half, earning them a comfortable nine-point victory on a final score of 2-29 to Kilkenny’s 2-20.
Sharp-shooter Seamus Callanan put in an almighty performance, racking up 13 points, while two fantastic goals came courtesy of John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and John McGrath.
Tipp had lost their previous seven Championship meetings with Brian Cody’s men, who were bidding for three All-Irelands in a row, but Ryan outsmarted the legendary Kilkenny boss on the biggest stage in his first season in charge.
