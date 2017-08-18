Mary4Sam? Mayo get Virgin Mary’s backing as image appears at Knock ahead of All-Ireland semi final

ALL IRELAND semi-finalists Mayo appear to have the backing of the Virgin Mary ahead of this weekend’s clash after she appeared at Knock Shrine holding the Sam Maguire Cup aloft.

The image of Mary, dressed in blue robes while holding the coveted Cup, appeared on the Basilica last night, August 17, as if to offer Divine inspiration to the footballers.

But the apparition was far from Divine as the image was projected onto the Shrine by betting giants, Paddy Power who said it was an effort to inspire the Mayo men to victory as they face Kerry on Sunday.

In the past, Mayo have lost eight All-Ireland football finals since 1989 including three of the last five.

It’s believed the team’s misfortune dates back to the curse put on Mayo in 1951.

According to legend, the Mayo team were travelling back to the west from Dublin along with the Sam Maguire and passed a funeral in the town of Foxford without stopping and paying their respects.

A priest put a curse on them that they would not win another All-Ireland until every member of that team had passed away.

Asked about the stunt Féilim Mac An Iomaire, a spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “As far as I’m aware Jesus’ mammy has never appeared in Dublin, Tyrone or Kerry so she’s definitely rooting for the Green and Red.

“However, as much as they love her in Knock we reckon they’d still rather see Mayo Captain Cillian O’Connor raising the Sam Maguire.

“Mayo’s problems on the pitch seem to stem from the church so the Virgin Mary’s reappearance in the county might be just what this team needs to pop its All-Ireland cherry.”

Under the current odds, the western giants are the 5/2 underdogs to reach their second final in a row, while their opponents are Kerry available at 1/2 to put the Connacht side to the sword.

Elsewhere, Dublin remain the 11/10 favourites to land their third title ahead of the bounce with the Kerry Kingdom considered their biggest rivals at 21/10.

Ulster champions Tyrone are 5/1 to end their nine-year wait for a title while Mayo prop up the betting at 13/2.