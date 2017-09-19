London
Knock Pilgrimages
Eyewitness recalls mother screaming from balcony as horror fire broke out at Irish home

September 19, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The scene of the fire in Inchicore, Dublin. (Picture: RTÉ News)

AN EYEWITNESS has recalled the moment she saw the mother of three children screaming for help as the fire broke out at their home. 

The fire broke out at the block on Tyrone Place, Inchicore in Dublin around 11.20pm last night.

Emergency services including five ambulances and five engines from Dublin Fire Brigade fought the blaze for several hours.

The woman is believed to be in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital while two boys, aged eight and 13 were taken to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and a seven-year-old girl was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The condition of the eight-year-old boy is said to be critical.

Speaking to RTÉ News this afternoon, eyewitness Nicola said: “We heard screaming, me and my pal. First we dismissed it because we get a lot of that around here.

“But then we realised something was very wrong. We were in the other block and we ran out onto the top balcony.

“We could see [the mother] screaming on the balcony, she was screaming ‘help, please help.’

“Some guys in that block got a ladder and managed to get the mother and son out,” she said.

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

