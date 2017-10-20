London
This man has just settled the anti-abortion debate with one question

October 20, 2017 By  Reporter

 

Image via Twitter/@stealthygeek

AUTHOR Patrick S. Tomlinson has been asking the same question for the last ten years. 

The Trump administration has made many changes to affordable healthcare in America since coming to power.

Planned Parenthood, the organisation that offers safe and legal abortion in the US, will receive no further funding from Congress and the move has sparked the Pro-Choice / Pro-Life debate once again.

American author Tomlinson has the perfect question to settle the argument, which he shared with his 20,000+ followers on Twitter.

The story thread has garnered thousands of retweets since it was published on Tuesday.

Well, that’s that then.

In a recent poll carried out by Ipsos MRBI and The Irish Times, voters were asked about their views on two possibilities in next year’s referendum – limited abortion in certain circumstances and general availability.

It found that less than a quarter (24 per cent) are in favour of legalising terminations in nearly all cases.

There was far stronger support among the Irish electorate for limited abortions – in cases of rape, foetal abnormalities and threats to a mother’s life – at 57 per cent.

A clear majority – about 70 per cent – would vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment to the Ireland’s Constitution, which gives equal rights to life of the mother and unborn child.

Last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed a date of May or June 2018 for the long-awaited referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

He said Ireland was “not ready for abortion on demand” but indicated that he would allow a free vote on the issue, given the range of views held by his own party, Fine Gael, and others.

