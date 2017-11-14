London
News

Murder investigation launched after man, 20, dies two weeks after vicious Halloween attack

November 14, 2017 By  Irish Post
Gardai have upgraded their investigation to murder after a 20-year-old died as a result of an attack on Halloween night

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation after a man who was attacked nearly two weeks ago in Dublin died in hospital yesterday afternoon.

The 20-year-old was found with serious head injuries on Blessington Road in Tallaght at 3am on Wednesday, November 1.

He was removed to Tallaght Hospital and then moved to Beaumont Hospital, where he died yesterday (November 13).

More News:

The man died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Following a post mortem examination, the police investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the Tallaght area of Dublin yesterday afternoon, in relation to this investigation.

He is currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

Irish Post
