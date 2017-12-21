Watch: Winter Solstice livestream as it happens from Newgrange

THE WINTER Solstice is being livestreamed as it happens from Newgrange in Co Meath.

Today, on December 21, the shortest day of the year, a narrow beam of sunlight penetrates the roof-box of the prehistoric monument, which is aligned with the rising sun of the winter solstice.

Reaching the floor of the chamber, the beam of light gradually widens as the sun rises until the whole room is illuminated.

The effect at the passage tomb – which predates Stonehenge and pyramids of Egypt – marks the end of winter and the start of new life.

Given the limited time and space to experience the 17-minute solstice effect, demand for tickets is high.

There were over 33,000 applications from across the globe for this year’s Newgrange Lottery, with each of the 60 lucky winners allowed to bring one guest.

However everyone will now be able to experience the event – weather permitting – from their own home.

Fáilte Ireland and the Office of Public Works have teamed up to provide a live stream that will broadcast the magic of the winter solstice within the passage tomb.