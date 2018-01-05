“Ring Bobby Sands” – viewers rave about the first episode of new series Derry Girls

THE first episode of the much anticipated new Channel 4 series Derry Girls aired last night – and viewers loved it.
Audience members were quick to share their thoughts on the show via Twitter after the episode aired at 10pm – with some proclaiming it to be the hit show of 2018 and others repeating some of the classic one-liners the new show by acclaimed writer Lisa McGee, and featuring comic Tommy Tiernan, brought us.
Here’s what the Twittersphere had to say:
Gotta day, I’m loving ‘Derry Girls’ on @Channel4. Local writer @LisaMMcGee has done a great job….so she has! #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/Ws9fNYZnob
— Barra Best (@barrabest) January 4, 2018
Every minute of derry girls was amazing
— mollie mccartney (@mollsmccartney) January 4, 2018
“Ring Bobby Sands”
OMG the one-liners in #DerryGirls are hilarious!
😂😂😂
— 🅒🅐🅣🅡🅘🅝 (@catrinnewman) January 4, 2018
Ah #DerryGirls was a great watch. Wonder what the audience outside of NI thought?
— Richard Morgan (@Journo_Rich) January 4, 2018
“He was due to start at Christian brothers but there was concerns for his safety as unfortunately he’s English.” 😂😂 #DerryGirls
— Johnfitzpatrick🇮🇪 (@johnfitzp1967) January 4, 2018
‘two fourth years cable-tied him to the monkey bars and started dry-riding him’ 😂 😂 😂 😂 #DerryGirls
— John Fox (@foxj028) January 4, 2018
I’m really hoping Derry Girls like blows up and has like 6 seasons
— Jude (@JudeFxrbes) January 4, 2018
“Don’t say knickers in front of your father, he can’t cope” #DerryGirls 😂😂😂
— Sarge (@SandyKearneyx) January 4, 2018
“Did you kill that nun?”
“No”
“Then why were you pissing on her & making sandwiches?”#DerryGirls
— Mark. (@MarkZuid) January 4, 2018
Derry girls should be on longer than a half hour
— Bronagh Curran (@bronaghcurran98) January 4, 2018
Every Derry Ma has a wooden spoon! Weapon of Ma’s destruction. #DerryGirls
— Derry Diaspora (@DerryDiaspora) January 4, 2018
2018 already has a hero
#DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/GlZwMQBqLu
— Tina Ní Gharraidh ☘️ (@mgarry13) January 4, 2018
