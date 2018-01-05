“Ring Bobby Sands” – viewers rave about the first episode of new series Derry Girls

THE first episode of the much anticipated new Channel 4 series Derry Girls aired last night – and viewers loved it.

Audience members were quick to share their thoughts on the show via Twitter after the episode aired at 10pm – with some proclaiming it to be the hit show of 2018 and others repeating some of the classic one-liners the new show by acclaimed writer Lisa McGee, and featuring comic Tommy Tiernan, brought us.

Here’s what the Twittersphere had to say:

Every minute of derry girls was amazing

“Ring Bobby Sands”

OMG the one-liners in #DerryGirls are hilarious!

OMG the one-liners in #DerryGirls are hilarious!

Ah #DerryGirls was a great watch. Wonder what the audience outside of NI thought?

"He was due to start at Christian brothers but there was concerns for his safety as unfortunately he's English."

'two fourth years cable-tied him to the monkey bars and started dry-riding him'

I'm really hoping Derry Girls like blows up and has like 6 seasons

"Don't say knickers in front of your father, he can't cope"

“Did you kill that nun?”

“No”

“Then why were you pissing on her & making sandwiches?”#DerryGirls — Mark. (@MarkZuid) January 4, 2018

Derry girls should be on longer than a half hour

Every Derry Ma has a wooden spoon! Weapon of Ma's destruction.

2018 already has a hero #DerryGirls