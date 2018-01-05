London
Entertainment

“Ring Bobby Sands” – viewers rave about the first episode of new series Derry Girls

January 5, 2018 By  Fiona Audley
The first episode of the six-part series Derry Girls aired last night (Pic: Channel 4)

THE first episode of the much anticipated new Channel 4 series Derry Girls aired last night – and viewers loved it.

Audience members were quick to share their thoughts on the show via Twitter after the episode aired at 10pm – with some proclaiming it to be the hit show of 2018 and others repeating some of the classic one-liners the new show by acclaimed writer Lisa McGee, and featuring comic Tommy Tiernan, brought us.

Here’s what the Twittersphere had to say:

More Entertainment:

 

Missed last night’s episode? Watch a clip below…

Fiona Audley
ABOUT 

Fiona Audley is Managing Editor with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @fifiaudley

