17 counties brace for heavy snowfall as orange alert warning issued in Ireland

IRELAND’S national weather forecaster, Met Eireann has issued a status orange snow and ice warning for 17 counties.

The snow, which is expected to fall on most of the country will reach up to 8cm in height.

The warning, which will be in effect from 11 pm Saturday until 11 pm Sunday, was made this morning and will affect the counties of Sligo, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

The warning reads: “Significant falls of snow are expected Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulations of 4 to 8 cm could occur quite widely with greater totals possible.

“Drifting snow locally at times too with brisk winds. Slippery paths and treacherous roads also due to snow accumulation and ice.”

The public has been notified that snow showers will occur this evening, particularly on higher ground.

At 1 pm today, Met Éireann issued a further, nationwide, status yellow temperature warning, which reads “Very cold tonight with a sharp to severe frost and icy stretches, as temperatures fall back to between 0 and minus 4 degrees Celsius. Coldest inland and across the north and east.”

Tomorrow will be frosty too with icy stretches: “Bitterly cold with frost lingering in places through the day. Most places will be dry and bright with sunny spells, but cloudier in the southwest of Munster with rain developing into the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures of only 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in many places but 6 to 8 for southern counties.”