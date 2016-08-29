The 2 Johnnies rap tribute to the Tipperary hurlers ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final is pure gold

IT’S coming to the end of the summer which can only mean one thing – the All-Ireland hurling final.

On Sunday, Tipperary and Kilkenny will take to the pitch in Croke Park and while fans will have their own ways of gearing up for game, these two Tipperary lads have gone viral with their rap tribute to Tipp’s hurlers.

The 2 Johnnies are a comedy duo from Cahir in south Tipperary, and while they’ve only been performing locally together since last November, the duo have recently gained a significant following on their Facebook page.

The twosome, who perform under the stage names of Johnny Smacks (25) and Johnny B (30) are both passionate GAA fans and their Tipp tribute, The Premier Rap came from a rap Johnny B penned a few years ago.

“Johnny B has been doing Tipp songs for maybe four years now, so when we got together we started working on a few things and performed at a few local events and then we thought, we’re on to something here,” Johnny smacks told The Irish Post.

Johnny Smacks, a butcher, says that the other Johnny, a hurley maker, had previously brought out a Premier Rap for the 2010 All- Ireland Final, so they remade the 2010 rap and “made it more current to the new block of players.”

As for Tipp’s chances of winning this year? “Ah, we’re always wary of Kilkenny I think, just as Tipperary people in general,” Smacks jokes.

“We’ve performed well this year, and I think Kilkenny are an ageing team as well, so the pressure is on Kilkenny to maintain the championship whereas Tipp are free spirits, and hopefully they can just go all the way this year and we’ll have a right session,” he added.

“There won’t be a cow milked in the county if they win.”

So far the video has received over 4,000 likes and 167,000 views.

Watch The 2 Johnnies’ Tipperary tribute below…

The 2 Johnnies – The Premier Rap 2016Here it is….

Official Tipperary hurling song “The Premier Rap 2016” .

The Premier county are going all the way. like & share for the boys in blue & gold. Thanks to EXIT8 Tv & Joe Gallagher Posted by The 2 Johnnies on Wednesday, 24 August 2016