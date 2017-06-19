2017 All Britain Competition promises four days of youth GAA in London

THE 2017 GAA All Britain Competition (ABC) was launched recently at the Irish Embassy in London by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail.
Now in it’s sixth year, the ABC will take place at Tir Chonaill Park, home of Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA club, London, from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Closing date for entries is Friday, June 23.
Pictured below are some of those who attended the recent launch night at the Irish Embassy.
