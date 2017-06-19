London
Waxy’s June
2017 All Britain Competition promises four days of youth GAA in London

June 19, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail launched the 2017 GAA All Britain Competition. Pictures: Malcolm McNally

THE 2017 GAA All Britain Competition (ABC) was launched recently at the Irish Embassy in London by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail.

Now in it’s sixth year, the ABC will take place at Tir Chonaill Park, home of Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA club, London, from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9, 2017.

Closing date for entries is Friday, June 23.

See the ABC Facebook page for more details.

Pictured below are some of those who attended the recent launch night at the Irish Embassy.

The Irish Post is proud to be the official media partner for the ABC.

DSC_1410-n
Greta Mulhall, GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail, Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall and ABC Chairman Michael Kingston
DSC_1410-n
DSC_1381-n
Musicians from the Feith an Cheoil music school
DSC_1381-n
DSC_1423-n
Iggy Donnelly, Liz Halsall, Susie Robertson and Brendie Brien
DSC_1423-n
DSC_1418-n
Siobhan Faughnan and Coleen Lynott
DSC_1418-n
DSC_1387-n
Erica Doyle Higgins, Tony McGovern, GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail, Siobhan Breatnach and Aidan Lonergan
DSC_1387-n
DSC_1416-n
Brian McAvoy, Tom Mohan and Michael Hasson
DSC_1416-n
DSC_1425-n
Tina Tracey, Lloyd Colfer and Gemma Tracey
DSC_1425-n

 

ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

