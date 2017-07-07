London
Steeltech Sheds Banner – June
2017 GAA All Britain Competition up and running

July 7, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
Action from day 1 at the GAA ABCs. Pictures: Malcolm McNally

THE sixth annual GAA All Britain Competition is underway yesterday at the home of Tir Chonaill Gaels in Greenford with 300 primary school children from across Britain taking part.

The ABC will continue over the next three days with around 2,000 children expected to participate.

The Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy cups will be in attendance over the weekend, along with special guest Aogán Ó Fearghaíl, President of the GAA.

Saturday will also see the Feith an Cheoil school of Irish traditional music running workshops for all ages and standards.

Aldesbrook school from Wanstead, winners of the Shield competition

The schedule for the next three days is as follows:

Friday, July 7: Secondary Schools (10.30am – 2.30pm and U8/10’s Go Games 3.30pm – 7.30pm

Saturday, July 8: U12/14/16’s Ladies Football 10.30am – 6.30pm. and U12/16’s Boys Football 10.30am – 6.30pm

Sunday, July 9: Camogie and Hurling 10.30am – 1.30pm and U-14/18 Boys Football 10.30am – 6.30pm

The Irish Post is a proud media partner of the ABCs.

Further coverage will appear in the Irish Post print edition and online at irishpost.co.uk

Take a look at some of the action to date below…

DSC_3907-n
DSC_3786-n
DSC_3781-n
DSC_3764-n
DSC_3860-n
DSC_3808-n
DSC_3866-n
DSC_3817-n
DSC_3911-n
DSC_3844-n
DSC_3923-n
ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

