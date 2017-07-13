London
Waxy's June
£35,000 raised for construction industry charity at Lighthouse Club summer ball

July 13, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
Vicki Sharp, Sophia Windsor, Laura Hines, Kym Foster, Norma Thomas, Amy Ballantyne, Julie Barry, Nettie Bunn, Kathleen Larkins and Jan Post. (Pictures: Malcolm McNally)

THE annual Lighthouse Club Summer Ball took place at the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London.

A total of £35,000 was raised on the night for the construction industry charity.

The Lighthouse Club has been delivering financial and welfare support to construction workers and their families for over 60 years.

Guests enjoyed a Champagne reception, a three course dinner, live entertainment and a free funfair.

The Irish Post is proud to be a media partner for The Lighthouse Club.

Pictured below are some of those who attended…

DSC_3517-n
Rachel Gilbey, Melanie Smith, Gemma Southgate, Mandy Mallitt and Elle Woods
DSC_3517-n
DSC_3520-n
Michael McCormack, Matthew Reid and Bruce Bradley
DSC_3520-n
DSC_3523-n
Claire McCormack, Angie Bradley, Hari McCormack, Emma Reid and Lucy Bradley
DSC_3523-n
DSC_3527-n
Toine and Bernadette van Casteren, juggler Matt Hennem and Agnes and Cormac MacCrann
DSC_3527-n
DSC_3535-n
Enjoying the funfair
DSC_3535-n
DSC_3564-n
The Irish Post's Sarah Murphy and Beth Hodge
DSC_3564-n
DSC_3539-n
Mary and Phil Cusack from Cusack Tool Supplies with their guests
DSC_3539-n
DSC_3557-n
Matt and Claire Cannon
DSC_3557-n
Ballymore MPU

ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

