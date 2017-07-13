£35,000 raised for construction industry charity at Lighthouse Club summer ball

THE annual Lighthouse Club Summer Ball took place at the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London.

A total of £35,000 was raised on the night for the construction industry charity.

The Lighthouse Club has been delivering financial and welfare support to construction workers and their families for over 60 years.

Guests enjoyed a Champagne reception, a three course dinner, live entertainment and a free funfair.

The Irish Post is proud to be a media partner for The Lighthouse Club.

Pictured below are some of those who attended…

Rachel Gilbey, Melanie Smith, Gemma Southgate, Mandy Mallitt and Elle Woods Michael McCormack, Matthew Reid and Bruce Bradley Claire McCormack, Angie Bradley, Hari McCormack, Emma Reid and Lucy Bradley Toine and Bernadette van Casteren, juggler Matt Hennem and Agnes and Cormac MacCrann Enjoying the funfair The Irish Post's Sarah Murphy and Beth Hodge Mary and Phil Cusack from Cusack Tool Supplies with their guests Matt and Claire Cannon