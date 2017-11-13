A 65-year-old man has sadly died in a house fire in Mayo

A MAN in his 60s has tragically died following a house fire in a town in County Mayo, it has been confirmed.

The 65-year-old died following a blaze at an apartment on Station Road in Castlebar last night.

The man was alone in the building when the fire broke out at around 8.30pm, according to the Connaught Telegraph.

Two units of the Castlebar Fire-Fighting Unit were called to the scene and entered the apartment wearing breathing apparatus.

Other emergency services also responded after a neighbour raised the alarm.

However, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after the discovery of his body.

It is understood that extensive damage was done to the apartment by the fire last night.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was not originally from the area but had lived in Castlebar for a number of years.

His body was removed to Mayo University Hospital this morning for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí preserved the scene overnight and a forensic team is carrying out tests in the building today to establish the cause of the blaze.