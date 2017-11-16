Over 70 families to be made homeless in ‘mass eviction’ at Cork city apartment block

THE ‘mass eviction’ will leave over 70 people homeless in Cork city.

Over 70 residents in a Cork city centre apartment block have been told to leave their homes to make way for ‘refurbishment and renovations’.

Tenancy termination notices were sent to families and individuals at Leeside Apartments at the Grattan Street/Bachelors Quay intersection of Cork city.

The letters stated the reason for the mass evictions is “substantial” refurbishment and renovation: “The following works will be carried out. The installation of new fire doors, the refurbishment of all common areas, installation of new flooring throughout common areas and apartments in the building, refurbishment and redecoration of apartments and installation of new kitchens in apartments”.

The apartments were on the market earlier this year listed as earning €676,000 per annum with “strong potential to increase annual rental income through refurbishment and active asset management.”

The property is comprised of 78 apartments in total, (175-bed spaces) and a private car park with 32 spaces.

70 households in the Leeside Apartments in Cork have received a mass 'notice to quit' by a landlord. More on the story tomorrow from 9am.

1850 104 106 / neil@redfm.ie #NPRedFM pic.twitter.com/3GzpcZJppN — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) November 15, 2017

A brochure at the time it was for sale — guided at €7.75m and with an 87% occupancy rate at that point — stated that “ in recent months, as apartments have become available, management has not re-let the properties to allow for new purchasers to carry out renovation works”.

The termination letters, signed by a Peter Horgan on behalf of Larea Fa Fund Ii Designated Activity Company (DAC) who are listed as the “landlord”, also said no planning permission was required for the work.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry raised the issue in the Dail and protested that many of the families living there are now facing the threat of homelessness.

“They have young families, they have kids that go to school in the vicinity of the apartment block.

One family I spoke to pay €700 per month rent. That family has gone out and started to look for alternative accommodation. The prices being asked: €1,000, €1,100, €1,200, €1,300.”

The letters did say the residents would be offered the opportunity to reoccupy the property if it becomes available for re-letting within a period of six months from the expiry of the period of notice required “or if a dispute in relation to the validity of the notice was referred to the (Residential Tenancies) Board under part 6 (of the Residential Tenancies Act) for resolution”.

The tenancies are terminating in early 2018 with residents given the “whole of the 24 hours of the termination date to vacate and give up possession of the property”.