Irish pensioner, 70, sentenced to 10 years in British prison for historic child sex abuse

AN IRISH pensioner has been sentenced to more than a decade in jail in Britain over historic sex offenses.

Thomas Nash, from Fedamore in Co. Limerick, was found guilty of 20 charges of sexual offences against children which occurred in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Nash was identified following an investigation into historic child sex abuse by Thames Valley Police.

He was first charged at St. Aldgates Police Station in Oxford in May 2015.

In May 2016, a European Arrest Warrant was issued after Nash failed to appear at court in Britain.

The 70-year-old was later found in Ireland and extradited back to Britain, where he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The offences took place at locations in Bicester, Oxfordshire and Hampshire between 1997 and 2001.

They involved two girls who were between the ages of four and seven at the time.

Nash was convicted at Oxford Crown Court to 16 charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and four charges of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age.

At his sentencing he was given 10 years and nine months in jail.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kelly Gilbert from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Banbury said: “I am very pleased with the outcome, finally he is where he belongs and the girls in this case can try to move forward with their lives.

“Mr Nash failed to turn up for his trial in May 2016 which caused unnecessary stress for all involved. With the assistance of the garda, Mr Nash was extradited to the UK and now faces a lengthy term in prison.

“On behalf of Thames Valley Police and the Child Abuse Investigation unit, I would like to thank the victims for their patience and for being so courageous in coming forward.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “This was a long campaign of sickening abuse and we hope Nash’s sentence sends a clear message that victims of non-recent abuse will be listened to.

“Nash probably thought he got away with his crimes but his victims have shown immense bravery in speaking out and helping to bring him to justice.

“Devious offenders like Nash will be held to account no matter how long ago the abuse happened.”