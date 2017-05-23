These are the 88 cleanest beaches in Ireland

WITH summer just around the corner, it’s that time of year when you start planning a trip to the Irish seaside.
But with over 200 beaches to choose from along the Irish coast, it can be hard to whittle them down.
Now a record number of seaside spots have been awarded a coveted Blue Flag Award – celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – which recognises the highest level of cleanliness and water quality across the world.
88 Irish beaches were selected at the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards in Cork on Monday – eight up on last year’s number.
Just five beaches were awarded both Blue Flags and Green Coasts – Portmarnock in Fingal, Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway, Rosses Point in Sligo and Ballinskelligs in Kerry.
Three beaches awarded a Blue Flag in 2016 – Lisfannon in Donegal, Killiney in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown and Balcarrick, Donabate in Fingal – did not retain their blue flag status this year after falling short of water quality standards.
Meanwhile, three beaches that lost Blue Flag status in 2016 – Redbarn and Garretstown in Cork and Ross in County Mayo – regained their status.
From Keel strand in Achill Island, to Dunmore Strand in Waterford and White Strand Doonbeg in Kerry, there’s a place for everyone to enjoy the summer sun this year on some of the best beaches in Europe.
Here’s the full list of Blue Flag beaches and marinas in Ireland…
Clare
Ballycuggeran (Killaloe)
Cappa pier
Fanore
Kilkee
Lahinch
Mountshannon
Spanish Point
White Strand Doonbeg
White Strand Miltown Malbay
Cork
Redbarn Beach
Barleycove
Garrylucas
Inchydoney
Owenahincha
Tragumna
Garretstown
Kinsale Yacht Club
Royal Cork Yacht club
Donegal
Downings
Rossnowlagh
Greencastle Marina
Bundoran
Carrickfinn
Culdaff
Fintra
Killahoey
Magherawarden (Portsalon)
Marblehill
Murvagh
Portnoo/Naran
Shroove
Dun Laoghaire
Seapoint
Fingal
Portmarnock/Velvet Strand
Galway
An Trá Mhór (Inverin)
Cill Mhuirbhigh (Aran)
Loughrea Lake
Salthill
Silverstrand
Trá an Dóilin
Traught
Portumna
Kerry
Inch
Ballybunion North
Ballybunion South
Ballyheigue
Banna
Fenit
Kells
Magherabeg
Rossbeigh
Ventry
White Strand Caherciveen
Fenit Marina
Ballinskelligs
Derrynane
Louth
Port/Lurganboy
Shellinghill/Templetown
Clogherhead
Mayo
Bertra
Carrowmore
Clare Island
Dooega
Elly Bay
Golden Strand
Keel
Keem
Mullaghroe
Mulranny
Silverstrand Dugort
Ross Killala
Westmeath
Killinure Point
Sligo
Rosses Point
Waterford
Clonea
Councillors Strand Dunmore East
Dunmore Strand
Tramore
Wexford
Ballinesker Beach
Courtown
Curracloe
Morriscastle
Rosslare
Ballymoney North Beach
Kilmore Quay Marina
New Ross Marina
Wicklow
Brittas Bay North Beach
Brittas Bay South Beach
Greystones
Bray South Promenade
