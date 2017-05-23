These are the 88 cleanest beaches in Ireland

WITH summer just around the corner, it’s that time of year when you start planning a trip to the Irish seaside.

But with over 200 beaches to choose from along the Irish coast, it can be hard to whittle them down.

Now a record number of seaside spots have been awarded a coveted Blue Flag Award – celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – which recognises the highest level of cleanliness and water quality across the world.

88 Irish beaches were selected at the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards in Cork on Monday – eight up on last year’s number.

Just five beaches were awarded both Blue Flags and Green Coasts – Portmarnock in Fingal, Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway, Rosses Point in Sligo and Ballinskelligs in Kerry.

Three beaches awarded a Blue Flag in 2016 – Lisfannon in Donegal, Killiney in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown and Balcarrick, Donabate in Fingal – did not retain their blue flag status this year after falling short of water quality standards.

Meanwhile, three beaches that lost Blue Flag status in 2016 – Redbarn and Garretstown in Cork and Ross in County Mayo – regained their status.

From Keel strand in Achill Island, to Dunmore Strand in Waterford and White Strand Doonbeg in Kerry, there’s a place for everyone to enjoy the summer sun this year on some of the best beaches in Europe.

Here’s the full list of Blue Flag beaches and marinas in Ireland…

Clare

Ballycuggeran (Killaloe)

Cappa pier

Fanore

Kilkee

Lahinch

Mountshannon

Spanish Point

White Strand Doonbeg

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Cork

Redbarn Beach

Barleycove

Garrylucas

Inchydoney

Owenahincha

Tragumna

Garretstown

Kinsale Yacht Club

Royal Cork Yacht club

Donegal

Downings

Rossnowlagh

Greencastle Marina

Bundoran

Carrickfinn

Culdaff

Fintra

Killahoey

Magherawarden (Portsalon)

Marblehill

Murvagh

Portnoo/Naran

Shroove

Dun Laoghaire

Seapoint

Fingal

Portmarnock/Velvet Strand

Galway

An Trá Mhór (Inverin)

Cill Mhuirbhigh (Aran)

Loughrea Lake

Salthill

Silverstrand

Trá an Dóilin

Traught

Portumna

Kerry

Inch

Ballybunion North

Ballybunion South

Ballyheigue

Banna

Fenit

Kells

Magherabeg

Rossbeigh

Ventry

White Strand Caherciveen

Fenit Marina

Ballinskelligs

Derrynane

Louth

Port/Lurganboy

Shellinghill/Templetown

Clogherhead

Mayo

Bertra

Carrowmore

Clare Island

Dooega

Elly Bay

Golden Strand

Keel

Keem

Mullaghroe

Mulranny

Silverstrand Dugort

Ross Killala

Westmeath

Killinure Point

Sligo

Rosses Point

Waterford

Clonea

Councillors Strand Dunmore East

Dunmore Strand

Tramore

Wexford

Ballinesker Beach

Courtown

Curracloe

Morriscastle

Rosslare

Ballymoney North Beach

Kilmore Quay Marina

New Ross Marina

Wicklow

Brittas Bay North Beach

Brittas Bay South Beach

Greystones

Bray South Promenade