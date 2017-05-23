London
24°
broken clouds
humidity: 47%
wind: 4m/s ESE
H 25 • L 17
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hermitage Green
Home  |  Life & Style  |  These are the 88 cleanest beaches in Ireland

These are the 88 cleanest beaches in Ireland

May 23, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Kerry has the most Blue Flag beaches in Ireland at 13. Picture: Getty Images

WITH summer just around the corner, it’s that time of year when you start planning a trip to the Irish seaside.

But with over 200 beaches to choose from along the Irish coast, it can be hard to whittle them down.

Now a record number of seaside spots have been awarded a coveted Blue Flag Award – celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – which recognises the highest level of cleanliness and water quality across the world.

Rosses Point in Co. Sligo was one of just five Irish beaches to achieve both awards. Picture: Sligo Tourism

88 Irish beaches were selected at the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards in Cork on Monday – eight up on last year’s number.

Just five beaches were awarded both Blue Flags and Green Coasts – Portmarnock in Fingal, Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway, Rosses Point in Sligo and Ballinskelligs in Kerry.

Portmarnock in Fingal. Picture: Tourism Ireland

Three beaches awarded a Blue Flag in 2016 – Lisfannon in Donegal, Killiney in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown and Balcarrick, Donabate in Fingal – did not retain their blue flag status this year after falling short of water quality standards.

Salthill in Co. Galway. Picture: Galway Tourism

Meanwhile, three beaches that lost Blue Flag status in 2016 – Redbarn and Garretstown in Cork and Ross in County Mayo – regained their status.

Ballinskelligs in Co. Kerry. Picture: Failte Ireland

From Keel strand in Achill Island, to Dunmore Strand in Waterford and White Strand Doonbeg in Kerry, there’s a place for everyone to enjoy the summer sun this year on some of the best beaches in Europe.

Silver Strand in Co. Galway. Picture: Wild Atlantic Way

Here’s the full list of Blue Flag beaches and marinas in Ireland…

Clare

Ballycuggeran (Killaloe)

Cappa pier

Fanore

Kilkee

Lahinch

Mountshannon

Spanish Point

White Strand Doonbeg

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Cork      

Redbarn Beach

Barleycove

Garrylucas

Inchydoney

Owenahincha

Tragumna

Garretstown

Kinsale Yacht Club

Royal Cork Yacht club

Donegal

Downings

Rossnowlagh

Greencastle Marina

Bundoran

Carrickfinn

Culdaff

Fintra

Killahoey

Magherawarden (Portsalon)

Marblehill

Murvagh

Portnoo/Naran

Shroove

Dun Laoghaire

Seapoint

Fingal   

Portmarnock/Velvet Strand

Galway

An Trá Mhór (Inverin)

Cill Mhuirbhigh (Aran)

Loughrea Lake

Salthill

Silverstrand

Trá an Dóilin

Traught

Portumna

Kerry    

Inch

Ballybunion North

Ballybunion South

Ballyheigue

Banna

Fenit

Kells

Magherabeg

Rossbeigh

Ventry

White Strand Caherciveen

Fenit Marina

Ballinskelligs

Derrynane

Louth

Port/Lurganboy

Shellinghill/Templetown

Clogherhead

Mayo

Bertra

Carrowmore

Clare Island

Dooega

Elly Bay

Golden Strand

Keel

Keem

Mullaghroe

Mulranny

Silverstrand Dugort

Ross Killala

Westmeath     

Killinure Point

Sligo      

Rosses Point

Waterford

Clonea

Councillors Strand Dunmore East

Dunmore Strand

Tramore

Wexford     

Ballinesker Beach

Courtown

Curracloe

Morriscastle

Rosslare

Ballymoney North Beach

Kilmore Quay Marina

New Ross Marina

Wicklow

Brittas Bay North Beach

Brittas Bay South Beach

Greystones

Bray South Promenade

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Irish Ferries – May

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Fly home to Ireland for €50,000? Inside the luxury Boeing Dream Jet at Dublin Airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post