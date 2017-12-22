88 year old woman left terrified after armed burglars broke into her rural home and stole pension money

The elderly woman, who lives in a remote area of Co Offaly, told the Irish Independent she was alone when two men entered her home through a window under cover of darkness and grabbed her.

“They came out of nowhere. The front door and the back door were both locked. They got in through a window. “A man in a white cap had a screwdriver in his hand and he caught a hold of my wrist. I was very frightened. They broke the door of my wardrobe.