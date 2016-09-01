Cork’s Lisselan Estate, with private golf course and salmon fishing river is on sale

EVER wanted to own your own private salmon fishing river? What about your own golf course?

If your penny jar allows it, you could purchase the Lisselan Estate in Clonakilty, Co.Cork.

This seizable country pile, designed by British architect Lewis Vulliamy and set on the banks of the Argideen River was built in 1852.

The house itself features eight bedrooms, and five bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout.

Added extras include staff quarters and a wine cellar, a billiards room and an inbuilt security system.

The house was renovated in 1900 by the famous Irish architect Sir Thomas Newenham Deane.

The large glass conservatory was added for the 1902 World’s Fair in Cork. In 1907 then owners the Bence-Jones family added an impressive library hall.

Set within what Sotheby’s Ireland accurately describes as ‘exceptional pleasure grounds’, the estate features a private 80 acre nine-hole parkland golf course, over a mile of private salmon and trout fishing river, a court yard, and tennis courts.

In recent years it has served as a popular wedding and function venue.

The grounds also boast horse riding facilities including a carriage house and stables. The estate was home to the 1996 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Call.

The wider estate includes the ruins of Henry Ford’s, ancestral home, and its surrounding farmland.

Henry Ford’s Grandfather, John Ford was a tenant farmer on the ground of the Lisselan estate, before his son William Ford emigrated to America.

Henry Ford, born in 1836, he went on to become one of America’s most famous industrialists and the founder of the Ford Motor Company.

Ford was proud of his Irish roots and invested heavily in the country. He opened an assembly plant in Cork which at its peak provided 7,000 jobs, making him Ireland’s largest employer at that time.

The Lisselan estate is currently on the market for €4,500,000 (£3,900,157)

More information on the property can be found on the Sotherby’s site here.