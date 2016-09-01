London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Cork’s Lisselan Estate, with private golf course and salmon fishing river is on sale

Cork’s Lisselan Estate, with private golf course and salmon fishing river is on sale

September 1, 2016 By  Jo O'Reilly
Lisselennews
The Lisselan estate. (photo: Derek Cullen, Ireland’s content pool)

EVER wanted to own your own private salmon fishing river? What about your own golf course?

If your penny jar allows it, you could purchase the Lisselan Estate in Clonakilty, Co.Cork.

This seizable country pile, designed by British architect  Lewis Vulliamy and set on the banks of the Argideen River was built in 1852.

The house itself features eight bedrooms, and five bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout.

lillselanlibrary
The library was added in 1907. (photo: Sotherby’s)

Added extras include staff quarters and a wine cellar, a billiards room and an inbuilt security system.

The house was renovated in 1900 by the famous Irish architect Sir Thomas Newenham Deane.

The large glass conservatory was added for the 1902 World’s Fair in Cork. In 1907 then owners the Bence-Jones family added an impressive library hall.

Set within what Sotheby’s Ireland accurately describes as ‘exceptional pleasure grounds’, the estate features a private 80 acre nine-hole parkland golf course, over a mile of private salmon and trout fishing river, a court yard, and tennis courts.

In recent years it has served as a popular wedding and function venue.

lisselanriver
The estate includes over a mile of river, perfect for trout and salmon fishing (photo: Sotherby’s)

The grounds also boast horse riding facilities including a carriage house and stables. The estate was home to the 1996 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Call.

The wider estate includes the ruins of Henry Ford’s, ancestral home, and its surrounding farmland.

Henry Ford’s Grandfather, John Ford was a tenant farmer on the ground of the Lisselan estate, before his son William Ford emigrated to America.

Henry Ford, born in 1836, he went on to become one of America’s most famous industrialists and the founder of the Ford Motor Company.

Ford was proud of his Irish roots and invested heavily in the country. He opened an assembly plant in Cork which at its peak provided 7,000 jobs, making him Ireland’s largest employer at that time.

The Lisselan estate is currently on the market for   €4,500,000 (£3,900,157)

More information on the property can be found on the Sotherby’s site here.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

ABOUT 

surfer-f

Recommended for you:
Irish surfer battles the Atlantic and glides under the waves at Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post