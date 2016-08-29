London
Broken washing machines and marijuana in attics – Dublin tenants regale horror stories from renting in Ireland's capital city

August 29, 2016 By Erica Doyle Higgins
One Dublin renter regaled their renting horror story of how their landlord asked if he could keep Marijuana plants in the attic. (Source: iStock)
One Dublin renter regaled their renting horror story of how their landlord asked if he could keep Marijuana plants in the attic. (Picture: iStock)

BROKEN washing machines, mould, fake landlords, marijuana in attics and flats so small you can’t open the oven – it seems Dublin tenants have had to deal with it all. 

In a thread opened on Reddit, user ‘Catcaste’ asked if others had any horror stories from renting properties and rooms in Dublin.

While tenants obliged, poster Catcaste opened with their own horror stories from renting in Dublin for seven years.

“First place, I moved into with my girlfriend when we were both 17 and stupid. Didn’t realise until it was too late that there was no central heating whatsoever.

“We were in that apartment the winter of 2009, the coldest winter we’ve ever had on record. It was so cold that the condensation on the inside of the windows froze.

“I spent all my time on a chair, in front of two electric heaters. The landlord also evicted a young woman who lived upstairs because she had a baby and the landlord was not informed of this.”

“In another place that my girlfriend lived in, it was 900 a month and it was a hallway converted into a studio apartment. It was so small that she couldn’t fully open her oven cause it would hit the other wall. The entire flat was that width.”

“In our current place. Our landlord fixed our boiler with sellotape. The kitchen is in a wardrobe sort of set up.

The landlord entered our apartment illegally and looked through our stuff including our underwear drawer. I threatened legal action and since then he’s been quite alright.”

The stories just got worse from there. Take a read below…

Comment from discussion sarcastix’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

Comment from discussion DrFarts’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

Comment from discussion catcaste’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

Comment from discussion WubbaLubbaButtButt’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

Comment from discussion CarryOnKay’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

Comment from discussion gerrowadat’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

Comment from discussion catcaste’s comment from discussion "Anyone got any renting in Dublin horror stories?".

 Do you have any renting horror stories? Share in the comments below… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
