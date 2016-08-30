London
Family appeal to Irish in Britain to find missing man Tony Conroy who disappeared 30 years ago

Family appeal to Irish in Britain to find missing man Tony Conroy who disappeared 30 years ago

August 30, 2016 By  Katy Harrington
Tony conroy-2
Anthony (Tony) Conroy

THE FAMILY of an Irishman who has been missing for 30 years is appealing to the Irish in Britain to help in their search. 

Anthony (Tony) Conroy was born on 18 April 1959 in Mountmellick, Co Laois.

He was educated at St. Mary’s College in Mountmellick, from 1972 to 1977.

A talented middle and long distance runner, Conroy won many titles in Ireland before getting an athletic scholarship hip to Arkansas Universiry.

He travelled to the States to take up his scholarship, but returned to Portlaoise in  Ireland around 1985 or 1986.

He left Ireland again in 1986 and never returned. His family have not had contact with him in 30 years and they are desperate to find him.

The family have set up a ‘Finding Tony’ Facebook Page and are asking the Irish in Britain to come forward if they have information about Tony after 1986.

tony conroy1
Tony Conroy travelled to the States to take up an athletic scholarship at Arkansas University

One post appeals specifically for the help of the London Irish Community.

Please share this post to all London Irish clubs, Sports, Social dancing, Comhaltus Ceoloiri Eireann, GAA , Country & Western , Social clubs , Churches.

His brother Darren Conroy says he would dearly love for his brother to get in contact.

“We have lost contact for 30 years. We think of you always, we love you and we just want to know that we are here for you always.”

Since starting the appeal the posts have been shared thousands of times and the family has received messages of support from Ireland, the UK, Australia and the USA.

If you have information you can leave a message on the Facebook page here.

