Four year old Dublin boy Finn McCarthy drowns in Puerto Rico swimming pool

A FOUR year old Irish boy has died in Puerto Rico.

Finn McCarthy, from Blackrock in Co Dublin, drowned in a swimming pool last Saturday afternoon, (August 27) shortly after 3pm local time.

Police were called to an address in the Guaynabo area of the Caribbean island after the alarm was raised by his father, Anthony McCarthy.

In a statement, the police said an “unfortunate incident” had been reported.

“A call to the 911 system alerted authorities to a drowned minor at this address.”

“Upon arrival, units from Guaynabo District found the body of Finn McCarthy, aged four, drowned in the swimming pool area.”

“The alarm had been raised by Anthony McCarthy, a resident in the mentioned complex and father of the boy.”

It’s understood the family, father Anthony and mother Sinéad, had just moved to the island two weeks before the accident.

Last night, many friends of the family paid tribute to the child on social media and offered assistance to the family.

“I’m speechless shocked and heartbroken for you Finn and your family,” one friend said, “praying for strength and courage at this time, you know where we are if you need anything.”

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to The Irish Post that they are aware of the incident and are providing consular assistance.