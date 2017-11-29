A Kerry Cafe is giving giant retailers a run for their money with their heartwarming Christmas ad

‘Christmas Is Better Together’ promotes Yummy Cafe in Tralee and has delighted customers with its heartwarming message and classic look.

Shot in black and white it shows an elderly man sitting alone and looking at his watch before walking away as snow begins to fall. You’ll be intrigued to see how the advert concludes.

Yummy Cafe shared the video on their Facebook page where customers have shared their reactions.

“This is so beautiful. Well done guys. Gives John Lewis and the rest of them a run for their money,” wrote Katelyn Nolan while Mary O’Connell wrote, “Wonderful, Magical, Awesome and very moving !”

It’s great to see a small rural Irish business getting into the festive spirit and expressing their creative side!

Fair play Yummy Cafe.