‘She was a kind, gentle child’ – Young Irish girl, 10, dies after collapsing at school

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young Irish schoolgirl after her sudden death on Wednesday night.

Isobel Anderson, 10, collapsed at Dromore Central Primary School in Co. Down on Tuesday afternoon.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where she later died.

School principal Linda Allen has led the tributes to the “kind, caring and gentle” P7 pupil.

“The whole school community of Dromore Central PS has experienced profound sadness at the sudden death of Isobel Anderson,” she told the Dromore Leader.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Isobel’s mum and dad, her three sisters who are also pupils at Dromore Central, and the extended family circle.

“Isobel’s wide circle of friends and classmates are heartbroken by her untimely loss and are being supported at this time by staff and relevant professionals.

“Isobel was a quiet but very popular pupil who always had a smile on her face and was recently described by her class teacher as a ‘breath of fresh air’.

“She was a kind, caring and gentle child, who will be very much missed in school by fellow pupils and staff alike. She will be remembered with great love.”

The St Mary’s parent teacher association in Banbridge also paid tribute to Isobel in a moving Facebook post.

They said: “On behalf of everyone here at St Mary’s PTA Banbridge we would like to send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the whole community of Dromore Central Primary School.

“In particular to the parents, sisters, family and friends of young Isobel Anderson following the news of her untimely passing.”

The parent, teacher and friends association of Lisburn’s St Aloysius Primary school also paid tribute, writing: “We would like to express our condolences to all the children and staff of Dromore Central Primary School.

“We will be particularly praying for the family and friends of Isobel Anderson following the news of her untimely passing.

“God Bless you all in these tragic times.”