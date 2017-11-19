All aboard! The least-used railway station in Ireland has been revealed

The least-used railway station in Ireland has been revealed.

In the latest annual rail census conducted by the National Transport Authority (NTA) it was found that only three passengers boarded trains in Tipperary town on the day of the census.

Carrick-on-Suir is only served by two trains, which operate between Limerick Junction and Waterford on a daily basis. In total, 109 people used the station last year, according to a recently published report.

In all, 25 railway stations in the Republic recorded less than a hundred passengers a day, with 12 experiencing less than 30 journeys.

Excluding Dublin, the two busiest stations were Kent Station in Cork City and Bray in Wicklow.

In Britain, the least-used station is Shippea Hill station in East Cambridgeshire, with just 12 people using it throughout the whole of last year. The request stop between Ely and Lakenheath stations has been described as “somewhat desolate”.