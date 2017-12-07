London
4°
clear sky
humidity: 89%
wind: 5m/s W
H 3 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
Sport

Acrobatic Irish jockey gets thrown from saddle, goes on to win race

December 7, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Jockey Jack Kennedy (Image: inpho.ie)

AN IRISH jockey pulled off an amazing recovery after being thrown from his saddle – by going on to win the race.

Jack Kennedy from Kerry was riding Robin Des Mana for trainer Gordon Elliot in the 2.35 at Clonmel on Thursday.

However at the fourth fence, the 7-2 shot landed awkwardly, flinging the 18-year-old from the saddle.

More Sport:

The jockey was left hanging off the side of the horse, facing the opposite direction, with one arm desperately slung around the animal’s neck.

He managed to clamber back onto the horse at a right angle, but the gelding then collided with the rails, further rattling the stricken jockey.

Fortunately, Kennedy managed to right himself and get back in the saddle, but even more remarkably, he went on to win.

Finding himself in fifth place, the jockey managed to take the lead and held off the challenge of 50-1 shot Kiera Royale to seal victory.

Speaking after the race, the jockey explained: “I was a little bit embarrassed that I got thrown out of the saddle so I said I’d better try and stay on him.

“I got shot out of the saddle, it was a silly little mistake and I thought I was gone, but I didn’t fancy getting galloped on.”

Kennedy is one of Ireland’s brightest young jockeys and has been tipped for stardom.

His heroics at Clonmel will do his chances no harm!

Reaction to Kennedy’s acrobatic recovery

featuredhorse racing
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
The boys in green did us proud both on and off the pitch in Denmark over the weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post