All the action as London footballers edged out by Leitrim at newly opened McGovern Park in Ruislip

IT WAS a great occasion for London GAA on Sunday with the opening of the redeveloped McGovern Park in Ruislip and the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final clash between the Exiles and Leitrim.
The visitors won a close contest by a score of 3-10 to 0-16, with substitute Ronan Kennedy coming off the bench to score two second-half goals.
London born captain Liam Gavaghan shone for the Exiles scoring eight points for his side.
The match was proceeded by the official opening of the newly-developed McGovern Park by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail.
Also present were Joe McHugh TD, Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development and Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall.
