All the action as London footballers edged out by Leitrim at newly opened McGovern Park in Ruislip

May 29, 2017 By  Malcolm McNally
London Captain Liam Gavaghan in action. Photo – Malcolm McNally

IT WAS a great occasion for London GAA on Sunday with the opening of the redeveloped McGovern Park in Ruislip and the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final clash between the Exiles and Leitrim.

The visitors won a close contest by a score of 3-10 to 0-16, with substitute Ronan Kennedy coming off the bench to score two second-half goals.

Leitrim Manager Benny Guckian with two-goal substitute Ronan Kennedy. Photo – Malcolm McNally

London born captain Liam Gavaghan shone for the Exiles scoring eight points for his side.

The match was proceeded by the official opening of the newly-developed McGovern Park by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail.

Also present were Joe McHugh TD, Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development and Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall.

The London team
Darragh Rooney celebrates Leitrim's first goal
Keelta Higgins, Rebecca Murphy, Caroline Hanley, Eimear Kelly, Louise McAnulty and Michaela Kilkenny
Fr Seamus Hetherton and GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail
Kaybridge Construction find their plaque on the new Patron's Wall
Players representing every London GAA club at the opening ceremony
The official opening of McGovern Park
