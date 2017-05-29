All the action as London footballers edged out by Leitrim at newly opened McGovern Park in Ruislip

IT WAS a great occasion for London GAA on Sunday with the opening of the redeveloped McGovern Park in Ruislip and the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final clash between the Exiles and Leitrim.

The visitors won a close contest by a score of 3-10 to 0-16, with substitute Ronan Kennedy coming off the bench to score two second-half goals.

London born captain Liam Gavaghan shone for the Exiles scoring eight points for his side.

The match was proceeded by the official opening of the newly-developed McGovern Park by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail.

Also present were Joe McHugh TD, Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development and Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall.

The London team DSC_1059-n Darragh Rooney celebrates Leitrim's first goal Keelta Higgins, Rebecca Murphy, Caroline Hanley, Eimear Kelly, Louise McAnulty and Michaela Kilkenny Fr Seamus Hetherton and GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail Kaybridge Construction find their plaque on the new Patron's Wall Players representing every London GAA club at the opening ceremony The official opening of McGovern Park