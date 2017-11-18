Actor Mark Wahlberg has spoken of his wishes in making Conor McGregor a Hollywood star

A-LIST actor Mark Wahlberg has spoken of his love for Conor McGregor and all things Irish while promoting Daddy’s Home 2 in Dublin recently.

The 46-year-old actor was in the country’s capital along with Will Ferrell to sample some of Ireland’s delights while entertaining the press for their latest movie.

Wahlberg shared information on his Irish connections and gushed about his admiration for MMA fighter McGregor.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, Wahlberg said he predicts a very bright future for the Dublin native: “We were trying to cast him before we were trying to fight him.

“But you know what he’s got a big career ahead of him outside of the Octagon and the ring so it’ll be interesting to see what he does. I’m a big fan.”

While visiting, Wahlberg admitted he was off the sauce during his visit to Dublin: “I’m training right now for a new Pete Berg movie and it’s hard being in Ireland not being able to have a drink or two, I’m on my best behaviour.”

He also divulged how he loves the many golf resorts Ireland offers and how he hopes to bring his family someday: “I played the K Club this time around but I played Portmarnock the last time I was here. You think about Old Head in Kinsale, there are some of the greatest golf courses in the world here…

“For me the greatest thing would be to come here and just go on a guys golf trip and take my sons and come for two weeks and travel all around and play all the courses, but I don’t know if my wife will let me do that.”

He said his favourite sportsman was our very own Rory McIlroy, and didn’t rule out upcoming projects with him either: “My favourite golfer from Ireland is Rory McIlroy, I had dinner with him the last time I was here. He and I share a mutual friend in Dermot Desmond, so we got to hang out and we may do some things in the future together.”

Wahlberg stars in Daddy’s Home 2 which is currently in Irish cinemas.