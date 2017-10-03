London
Stobart Air Banner
Adorable footage emerges of a seven-year-old Conor McGregor Irish dancing at his communion

Adorable footage emerges of a seven-year-old Conor McGregor Irish dancing at his communion

October 3, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Quick feet: Conor McGregor looking a happy chappy at the age of just seven (Picture: Reddit)

FOOTAGE has surfaced showing a young Conor McGregor Irish dancing at his first holy communion – and it looks like he’s always had those famous quick feet.

An Irish Reddit user uploaded the video from all the way back in 1996 this week, showing the kind of nimble footwork that has served the Irishman so well in his mixed martial arts career.

The footage shows a fresh-faced and smiley Conor sporting a blonde, mushroom-bowl haircut as he steals the show even at the age of just seven.

Conor has previously spoken out about how Irish dancing helped him perfect his footwork in the UFC octagon – and we can see how!

Check out the adorable video of a young Notorious MMA below…

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

