Adorable footage emerges of a seven-year-old Conor McGregor Irish dancing at his communion

FOOTAGE has surfaced showing a young Conor McGregor Irish dancing at his first holy communion – and it looks like he’s always had those famous quick feet.
An Irish Reddit user uploaded the video from all the way back in 1996 this week, showing the kind of nimble footwork that has served the Irishman so well in his mixed martial arts career.
The footage shows a fresh-faced and smiley Conor sporting a blonde, mushroom-bowl haircut as he steals the show even at the age of just seven.
Conor has previously spoken out about how Irish dancing helped him perfect his footwork in the UFC octagon – and we can see how!
Check out the adorable video of a young Notorious MMA below…
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Leave a Reply