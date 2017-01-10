Aer Lingus announces earlier morning flight service from Shannon to London

AER LINGUS has announced that its daily morning service from Shannon to Heathrow will now depart at an earlier time.



The new timing of 7.30am, an hour and 20 minutes earlier, will come into effect from March 26.

According to the airline the change will offer enhanced business connectivity from the region.

“We’re delighted to announce a more business-friendly schedule for the Shannon to Heathrow service,” said Aer Lingus Director of Communications, Declan Kearney.

“The change to our departure time from Shannon will also increase the onward-connection options with our partner airlines. We look forward to welcoming guests on board in 2017.”

The new timings means that the return flight from London will now land in shannon at 11.15am, with the last departure to Heathrow moving to 7pm.

Welcoming the announcement, Matthew Thomas, CEO, Shannon Group said: “The schedule change by Aer Lingus brings the morning departure forward by one hour and 20 minutes, giving our business customers the benefit of a fuller day in London whilst also providing more efficient connectivity options beyond Heathrow to Europe and the rest of the world.

He added: “This is a very welcome announcement for the business community along the western seaboard.

In addition the return flight from Heathrow now lands in Shannon at 11.15am with the last departure to Heathrow moving to 7pm, from the earlier 5.25pm, allowing those visiting the region on business a longer business day also.

“It also creates greater outbound leisure options to a range of international destinations serviced from Heathrow with 80 airlines flying to 185 destinations in 84 countries.”