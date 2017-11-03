London
News

Aer Lingus flight from Dublin declares emergency onboard after descending 4,000ft a minute

November 3, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
It is the second emergency to be declared on an Aer Lingus plane in the space of a day.

AN Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Madrid has declared an emergency onboard this morning.

Flight EI105 left Dublin Airport at 7.15am earlier today and was due to arrive in the Spanish capital at 10.45am local time.

But following an emergency on board the plane, the flight has been forced to divert to Bordeaux in France.



It is expected to make an emergency landing there at around 11.35am local time.

It is not currently known what the nature of the emergency is, but the pilots declared an emergency over France while descending at a rate of over 4,000 feet per minute, according to Airlive.

Today’s incident is the second emergency to be declared on an Aer Lingus plane in the space of 24 hours, after a Cork-London flight was forced to divert following reports of smoke in the cockpit.

More as we get it.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

