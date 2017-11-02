Aer Lingus flight makes ‘dramatic return’ to Cork airport as smoke is spotted in cockpit

The plane landed safely back to Cork Airport.

Cork airport was put on full alert earlier today after an Aer Lingus flight bound for London Heathrow was forced to turn back for an emergency landing.

Air Lingus flight EI712 made the return shortly after takeoff when the alarm was raised that smoke was seen the cockpit.

Aer Lingus #EI712 returned to Cork due to smoke in cockpit https://t.co/DiQwTRIPNx pic.twitter.com/lmRBSB1qnT — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) November 2, 2017

According to RTÉ News, the plane landed safely at 13.22pm.

Emergency services, including fire crews and ambulances, were waiting on standby.

Passenger Barry O’Sullivan tweeted this image following the ‘very dramatic’ return to Cork: