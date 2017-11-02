London
7°
fog
humidity: 87%
H 11 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

Aer Lingus flight makes ‘dramatic return’ to Cork airport as smoke is spotted in cockpit

November 2, 2017 By  Reporter
Aer Lingus was rated one of the best airlines in the world earlier this year. (Picture: Sarko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

The plane landed safely back to Cork Airport. 

Cork airport was put on full alert earlier today after an Aer Lingus flight bound for London Heathrow was forced to turn back for an emergency landing.

Air Lingus flight EI712 made the return shortly after takeoff when the alarm was raised that smoke was seen the cockpit.

More News:

According to RTÉ News, the plane landed safely at 13.22pm.

Emergency services, including fire crews and ambulances, were waiting on standby.

Passenger Barry O’Sullivan tweeted this image following the ‘very dramatic’ return to Cork:

Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Dramatic moment tourists’ car is left dangling over edge of Irish beauty spot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post