Aer Lingus launches new transatlantic route as it announces bumper summer 2018 schedule

IT’S Philadelphia, here I come for Aer Lingus as it announced details of its new transatlantic route.
As part of the Irish national carrier’s summer 2018 schedule, the airline has launched a new direct Dublin – Philadelphia route.
There will also be connections via Dublin to Philadelphia from a range of British and European destinations.
The route, which is already served by American Airlines, takes off on March 25, 2018.
The year‐round service will operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on B-757 aircraft.
“We are very pleased to welcome Aer Lingus to PHL and look forward to offering more non‐stop, year‐ round service to Dublin,” said Philadelphia International Airport CEO Chellie Cameron.
“We are delighted to announce Philadelphia as our new route for summer 2018,” said Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter.
“We are proud to continue to deliver on our promise to grow our transatlantic network and further strengthen Dublin Airport as a leading gateway to North America, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests from Pennsylvania.”
“Home to must-visit sights like The Museum of the American Revolution, the Benjamin Franklin Museum, a thriving art scene and of course the Philly cheesesteak, get ready to be swept up in the rich history and culture of Philadelphia.”
The Philadelphia route is the latest addition to Aer Lingus’s growing transatlantic network.
