London
13°
broken clouds
humidity: 54%
wind: 5m/s WNW
H 13 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  Business  |  Life & Style  |  Aer Lingus launches new transatlantic route as it announces bumper summer 2018 schedule

Aer Lingus launches new transatlantic route as it announces bumper summer 2018 schedule

October 5, 2017 By  Irish Post
Aer Lingus has launched its summer 2018 transatlantic schedule. (Picture: Photocall Ireland)

IT’S Philadelphia, here I come for Aer Lingus as it announced details of its new transatlantic route.

As part of the Irish national carrier’s  summer 2018 schedule, the airline has launched a new direct Dublin – Philadelphia route.

There will also be connections via Dublin to Philadelphia from a range of British and European destinations.

The route, which is already served by American Airlines, takes off on March 25, 2018.

The year‐round service will operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on B-757 aircraft.

“We are very pleased to welcome Aer Lingus to PHL and look forward to offering more non‐stop, year‐ round service to Dublin,” said Philadelphia International Airport CEO Chellie Cameron.

“We are delighted to announce Philadelphia as our new route for summer 2018,” said Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter.

“We are proud to continue to deliver on our promise to grow our transatlantic network and further strengthen Dublin Airport as a leading gateway to North America, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests from Pennsylvania.”

 “Known as the birthplace of American democracy, Philly is home to an incredible array of treasures, including Independence Hall, The Franklin Institute and, of course, the famous Rocky Steps. Soak in the rich history, world-class art and so much more on a trip to Philadelphia,” Aer Lingus said.

“Home to must-visit sights like The Museum of the American Revolution, the Benjamin Franklin Museum, a thriving art scene and of course the Philly cheesesteak, get ready to be swept up in the rich history and culture of Philadelphia.”

The Philadelphia route is the latest addition to Aer Lingus’s growing transatlantic network.

Next summer Aer Lingus will operate up to 16 daily flights across the Atlantic, including to San Francisco, Los Angeles and twice daily flights to Chicago.
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Irish drinks firm C&C snaps up British pub chain in £220m joint venture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post