Aer Lingus share hilarious reply to SNL sketch

SAOIRSE Ronan starred on SNL last night, hosting the show alongside Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon.

The Irish actress sang a song teaching America and indeed the world how to pronounce her name, with hilarious results.

One sketch that didn’t quite do as well was an Aer Lingus segment, which saw Saoirse Ronan and Cecily Strong acting as air hostesses.

Between the bizarre accents of her American cohorts and the outdated potato jokes, the sketch truly fell flat on its face, winning SNL no new Irish fans.

People took to Twitter to slate the sketch, which is almost as offensive as it is terrible.

Sorry. I know I shouldn’t, but I have to tweet this. Even by the woeful standards of #SNL, this is dreadful. No British station would get away with this depiction of the Irish as potato-scoffing eejits. The dire accents? The Arran jumpers? Unbelievable. https://t.co/wXw6ll2rM4 — 🥃Donald Clarke🎬 (@DonaldClarke63) December 3, 2017

saoirse ronan’s aer lingus SNL script was like an essay that you started an hour before it’s due — kelly (@earley) December 3, 2017

that aer lingus snl video is a hate crime — rebecca (@rbcakn) December 3, 2017

I started watching the SNL Aer Lingus sketch and can’t get past the flight going from Dublin to Cork since it was discontinued years ago. I feel like my dad complaining about “Leap Year” claiming that tripe is from Tipperary. — Cethan Leahy (@CethanLeahy) December 3, 2017

I got maybe 43 seconds into that aer lingus snl skit. pic.twitter.com/C39qTWgPvn — Chubby Chops (@RobHand) December 3, 2017

Nationwide criticism aside, Aer Lingus had their say on the debacle, and did it with a hilarious twist.

The airline mimicked Donald Trump’s tweet of when Alec Baldwin did sketches impersonating him.

Aer Lingus took to Twitter to have a laugh at the sketch, writing “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017

Those who remember Trump’s numerous Twitter scandals will remember this infamous quote: