London
9°
overcast clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 4m/s WNW
H 9 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
Entertainment

Aer Lingus share hilarious reply to SNL sketch

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

SAOIRSE Ronan starred on SNL last night, hosting the show alongside Leslie Jones, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon.

The Irish actress sang a song teaching America and indeed the world how to pronounce her name, with hilarious results.

More Entertainment:

One sketch that didn’t quite do as well was an Aer Lingus segment, which saw Saoirse Ronan and Cecily Strong acting as air hostesses.

Between the bizarre accents of her American cohorts and the outdated potato jokes, the sketch truly fell flat on its face, winning SNL no new Irish fans.

People took to Twitter to slate the sketch, which is almost as offensive as it is terrible.

Nationwide criticism aside, Aer Lingus had their say on the debacle, and did it with a hilarious twist.

The airline mimicked Donald Trump’s tweet of when Alec Baldwin did sketches impersonating him.

Aer Lingus took to Twitter to have a laugh at the sketch, writing “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Those who remember Trump’s numerous Twitter scandals will remember this infamous quote:

Aer Lingusfeatured
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Imelda May to be honoured with Artist of the Year Award at The Irish Post Awards 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post